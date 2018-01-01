Michigan kicker apologizes for lewd gesture at South Carolina sideline

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin gave South Carolina’s sideline some business at the start of halftime of the Outback Bowl Monday.
And after he watched the Gamecocks rally for a come-from-behind 26-19 win, he apologized.
Nordin tweeted he regretted the lewd gesture he directed at the USC sideline, saying the heat of the moment got the best of him.
In the heat of today’s game, I let my emotions get the best of me. I made an inappropriate gesture and for that I apologize. I will grow and learn from this and will work on conducting myself in a more mindful manner.— Quinn Nordin (@QuinnNordin) January 1, 2018
Never miss a local story.
Nordin went 4-for-4 on the day, with a kick from 48 yards on soggy turf that put his team up 19-3.
Comments