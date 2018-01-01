More Videos

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Pause
Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win 1:43

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit 4:16

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 0:50

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback 4:58

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win 1:46

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win

  • Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

    The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Michigan kicker apologizes for lewd gesture at South Carolina sideline

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 07:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin gave South Carolina’s sideline some business at the start of halftime of the Outback Bowl Monday.

And after he watched the Gamecocks rally for a come-from-behind 26-19 win, he apologized.

Nordin tweeted he regretted the lewd gesture he directed at the USC sideline, saying the heat of the moment got the best of him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nordin went 4-for-4 on the day, with a kick from 48 yards on soggy turf that put his team up 19-3.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan 1:30

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

Pause
Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win 1:43

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit 4:16

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win: We’ve got grit

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 0:50

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 1:13

Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts

Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:37

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback 4:58

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win 1:46

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win

  • Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

    The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Top photos of the South Carolina win over Michigan

View More Video