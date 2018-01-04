More Videos

  • Look: USC signee Rosendo Louis at Under Armour game week

    South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.

South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis is part of this year's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com
USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina signee makes big play on national stage

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 09:29 PM

South Carolina football linebacker signee Rosendo Louis delivered a chop down on the ball USC coach Will Muschamp would likely enjoy.

The South Florida product forced a fumble in the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday night in Orlando. He’s playing in the game with fellow USC commit Hank Manos, and Gamecocks signee Jaycee Horn also made the game, but didn’t play.

But that wasn’t the only play the three-star prospect made on the night. He finished with six tackles, third on his team.

