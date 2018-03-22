South Carolina practice report: Deebo in a boot, another look at the offense

South Carolina football opened the first three periods of Thursday's practice to media. The periods included punt work, the "cock drill" and the full offense running through its steps against no defense.
Some observations:
▪ Not only was top receiver Deebo Samuel not in uniform, but he was spotted in a walking boot. He was still able to work on one of the exercise bikes used by players who are hurt. Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive back Jaylin Dickerson were still in yellow jerseys and participating. The ranks of the injured not participating included, but were not limited to, defensive tackle Malik Young and linebacker Mitch Langford.
▪ In team offensive work, the Gamecocks were playing two-tight end sets, unsurprising considering the attrition at wide receiver. These are the units that started each drive (absences possibly attributed to classes).
▪ Tailback Ty'Son Williams had a couple very nice reps.
1ST TEAM
QB: Jake Bentley
RB: A.J. Turner
WR: Bryan Edwards, OrTre Smith
TE: Jacob August, K.C. Crosby worked in
OT: Dennis Daley, Blake Camper
OG: Zack Bailey, Sadarius Hutcherson
C: Donell Stanley
2ND TEAM
QB: Michael Scarnecchia
RB: Caleb Kinlaw
WR: Shi Smith, Chavis Dawkins
TE: Kiel Pollard, Kyle Markway
OT: Eric Douglas, Maxwell Iyama
OG: Jordan Rhodes, Hank Manos
C: Chandler Farrell
3RD TEAM
QB: Jay Urich
RB: Slade Carroll (Deshaun Fenwick came in later)
WR: Shemar Glenn, Darius Rush
TE: Will Register, Caleb Jenerette
OT: Jordon Carty, Cameron Johnson
OG: Wyatt Campbell, Will Putnam
C: Summie Carlay
▪ During the cock drill (one-on-one blocking with a back coming down a narrow chute), greyshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyreek Johnson had a few nice reps, seeming to get the best of Jordan Rhodes. Redshirt freshman tackle M.J. Webb got matched with starting left tackle Dennis Daley on one play and held up well.
- The cock drill work usually seems to start with guard Zack Bailey and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw matched up.
- A day after he said he'd been making progress, defensive end Shameik Blackshear showed incredibly strong hands, reaching around the man trying to block him, getting the back by the jersey and holding him before eventually pulling him down.
- Former Dutch Fork star and walk-on linebacker Stephen Davis Jr. did a nice job beating his blocker on one rep, but missed the tackle.
▪ In return work Shi Smith had at least one bad mis-play of a punt. Rashad Fenton was catching kickoffs nearby.
