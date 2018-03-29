South Carolina practice report: Hurst drops in for NFL workout; top skill player back

South Carolina football opened the first three periods of Thursday’s practice to the media, one of the last before Saturday’s spring game. There was extra work on fundamentals, a little team offense and USC got a visit from a familiar face.
Observations:
▪ Former USC star Hayden Hurst dropped in for a workout with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. His friend and former Gamecocks starting quarterback Perry Orth was the one throwing to him.
▪ Starting wide receiver Bryan Edwards was out of his yellow non-contact jersey and full-go. He’d been sidelined by a shoulder injury.
▪ The Edwards news was counterbalanced by Chavis Dawkins, who had been working with the No. 2 offense, sidelined with an apparent left leg injury. He was on an exercise bike to the side with other injured players.
▪ Other players out of uniform included, but were not limited to, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive lineman Aaron Thompson, cornerback Tavyn Jackson and long snapper Ben Asbury. Bryson Allen-Williams and Jaylin Dickerson remain in yellow jerseys but participating.
▪ USC gave another look at the offensive depth chart, with a few minor switches on account of injuries. The team again showed its two-tight end set:
1ST TEAM
QB: Jake Bentley
RB: Ty'Son Williams
WR: Bryan Edwards, Darius Rush
TE: Jacob August, K.C. Crosby
OT: Dennis Daley, Blake Camper
OG: Jordan Rhodes, Sadarius Hutcherson
C: Donell Stanley
2ND TEAM
QB: Michael Scarnecchia
RB: Caleb Kinlaw
WR: Shi Smith, Darius Rush
TE: Kiel Pollard, Kyle Markway
OT: Eric Douglas, Maxwell Iyama
OG: Chandler Farrell, Will Putnam
C: Hank Manos
3RD TEAM
QB: Jay Urich/Dakereon Joyner
RB: Deshaun Fenwick
WR: Shemar Glenn, Darius Rush
TE: Will Register, Caleb Jenerette
OT: Jordon Carty, Cameron Johnson
OG: Wyatt Campbell, Christian Pellage
C: Summie Carlay
▪ In the early going, the offensive line was warming up and working on fundamentals/lateral movement. The group looked pretty loose working with Eric Wolford.
▪ The defense mostly worked though circuits, a lot of throwing off blocks and some understanding the responsibilities as an unblocked player against a zone read. Later the defense broke into position drills, interior linemen running though courses of agility and hands work, edge players batting away blockers arms and defensive backs catching different varieties of interceptions.
▪ Defensive back Keisean Nixon got a decent amount of work catching punts.
▪ QBs were working on throwing on the run, and at points Joyner looked on the raw side. His spirals often weren't that tight and while rolling he put a throw well low on a target (it bounced off the metal frame holding the net).
▪ In the late going, the offense appeared to be working on calls against exotic defense alignments, many ending with shifting toward running draws.
