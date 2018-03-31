South Carolina's spring isn't over yet. How Muschamp wants to make the most of it

This isn’t the first time South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has had his team practice after the spring game.
But the way things settled with the last recruiting cycle and at the top of the roster had an impact on what he hopes to get out of the pair of practice sessions Monday and Tuesday.
The Gamecocks will gear those last two practices toward the younger players. They’ll do that because there are 13 early enrollees, and after a pair of seasons with a young roster, there’s suddenly a veteran core at the top.
“You look at the guys that are going on their third year with us, like a Bryan Edwards to give an example, or a two-year guy, they’ve played a bunch of football for us,” Muschamp said. “There’s a lot of guys who’ve played a lot of ball for us. And there’s some question marks we have on our team, especially on both lines of scrimmage as far as the depth is concerned. What is the pecking order of those guys going into fall camp?”
Never miss a local story.
The Gamecocks have three seniors, a fourth-year junior and a third-year sophomore on the top offensive line, but beyond that, there were only four or so third-year players on the second and third teams, two whom are walk-ons.
South Carolina’s interior line has several veterans in Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas and Kobe Smith, but four players haven’t seen a college snap, including a pair of former ends in Kingsley Enagbare and Tyreek Johnson. Muschamp expects both of them to play in 2018 and wanted to build the confidence of all of his backups along the lines.
To get there, and to get the two young, raw quarterbacks, Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner, to a better spot will require work.
“We only have nice scholarship guys that aren’t on our roster right now,” Muschamp said. “So this is our football team.
“We need to fundamentally get out and let these guys continue to improve.”
Comments