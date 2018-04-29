South Carolina freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen signed with the Gamecocks as part of the 2017 class. Dwayne McLemore
South Carolina linebacker forced to retire from football because of injury

By Dwayne Mclemore

April 29, 2018 12:40 PM

South Carolina linebacker Davonne Bowen is walking away from football because of medical reasons.

Bowen, a redshirt freshman, signed with the Gamecocks in 2017 as a Shrine Bowler out of Woodmont High School. He learned earlier in the month that a neck injury "made it too dangerous for him to play," according to a report from SportsTalk radio.

He will remain on scholarship at USC on a medical hardship.

Bowen was also a former defensive end, with 14 sacks as a high school junior before moving to linebacker and was fast enough to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds.

Quarterback Jay Urich and linebacker Davonne Bowen, both South Carolina commitments, faced off against each other Friday night when Wren took on Woodmont. McClatchy

