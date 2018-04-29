South Carolina linebacker forced to retire from football because of injury

South Carolina linebacker Davonne Bowen is walking away from football because of medical reasons.
Bowen, a redshirt freshman, signed with the Gamecocks in 2017 as a Shrine Bowler out of Woodmont High School. He learned earlier in the month that a neck injury "made it too dangerous for him to play," according to a report from SportsTalk radio.
He will remain on scholarship at USC on a medical hardship.
Bowen was also a former defensive end, with 14 sacks as a high school junior before moving to linebacker and was fast enough to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds.
Comments