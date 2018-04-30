South Carolina Gamecocks Matrick Belton runs a drill during practice at Williams-Brice Stadium on Monday, August 15, 2016. The practice was open to fans.
South Carolina Gamecocks Matrick Belton runs a drill during practice at Williams-Brice Stadium on Monday, August 15, 2016. The practice was open to fans. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
A year removed from finishing Gamecock career, he's going to an NFL minicamp

By Ben Breiner

April 30, 2018 02:37 PM

There was an unexpected presence at South Carolina's football pro day in March: Wide receiver Matrick Belton.

He was unexpected because he didn't play for USC last season. He wrapped up a five-year career as a Gamecocks walk-on in 2016, not catching any passes in his final campaign. Yet he was there.

Now the Keenan High School product tweeted he's getting a shot at continuing his career.

Belton tweeted Monday he's been invited to the Philadelphia Eagles rookie minicamp. That's a spot many players go after the NFL draft, trying to fight for a chance to extend a football career a little longer.

Belton's image still hangs in banner form at Williams-Brice.

He started his career at Hampton University, catching four passes as a true freshman. He didn't play as a sophomore, transferred to USC as a junior and after sitting out a year, posted a solid campaign. On a receiver-starved squad, he made five starts, catching 11 passes for 121 yards. That made him the team's third-most productive receiver behind Pharoh Cooper and Deebo Samuel, who played only five games.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder caught on with The Spring League this year.

