Ryan Hilinski’s plan to recruit for USC this weekend involves a golf cart, Dan Werner

Ryan Hilinski has word of the approach for Friday.
It’ll involve being at South Carolina’s 7-on-7 competitions this week, a respected football mind in Gamecocks quarterbacks coach Dan Werner … and a golf cart.
“There’s gonna be 32 teams there,” Hilinski said. “He and I are going to be in a golf cart, actually. And if somebody says, ‘Hey. There’s a lot of talent on field 3, we’ll go over and make sure we talk to them.”
The four-star passer from California has become not only one of the jewels of the Gamecocks 2019 class, but also its most fervent recruiter, discounting coaches. His unofficial visit this weekend is as much about wooing blue chip talent as it is seeing campus or anything else.
USC is in line to host several highly rated recruits, including four-star defenders Jaydon Hill and Chris Steele.
Hilinski laid out exactly what he plans to do in a brief window on camps.
Thursday:
▪ Leave California in the morning.
▪ Arrive around 3:30, hopefully with enough time to catch the end of 7-on-7.
▪ Dinner with Muschamp and official visitors
Friday:
▪ Take in the day of 7-on-7 work, making sure to stay close with Steele
Saturday:
▪ Be around USC early, before leaving at 4 p.m. (He said he might not have time to compete at camp, and wants to be home with enough time to be rested for work with his high school team on Monday)
He said the coaches and Will Muschamp don’t mind if he doesn’t do any of the camp work some prospects might.
“He’s fine with me just hanging out, trying to recruit my butt off for them,” Hilinski said.
He noted his mother, Kym, will be traveling with him. She’ll likely be looking at real estate, as the family will move to Columbia when he enrolls at USC.
The Steele visit was a particular occasion, as the pair play in the same high-power high school league. But the official visitors will be far from the only talent he’ll be trying to pitch.
At least when it’s him, Werner and the golf cart.
“So I’m excited about that with coach and I’m excited to talk to coach Muschamp a lot more and just show Chris what South Carolina’s all about,” Hilinski said.
Comments