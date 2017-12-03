USC-UMass takeaways: Frank Martin is ‘tired’ of Chris Silva’s foul troubles

More Videos 0:35 Gamecocks freshman Bianca Jackson ‘grew up’ with opportunity to guard Rebecca Greenwell Pause 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:21 How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 2:53 Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:09 Public face of SCE&G takes heat for corporate woes 0:38 Alexis and A’ja are Gamecocks’ dynamic duo 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 4:34 Frank Martin rips his players, the fans and himself after win against UMass Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank Martin rips his players, the fans and himself after win against UMass South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was highly critical of himself, his coaching staff, his team and even the fans despite winning 76-70 over UMass on Saturday. South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was highly critical of himself, his coaching staff, his team and even the fans despite winning 76-70 over UMass on Saturday. Greg Hadley ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was highly critical of himself, his coaching staff, his team and even the fans despite winning 76-70 over UMass on Saturday. Greg Hadley ghadley@thestate.com