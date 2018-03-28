South Carolina losing 7-footer to transfer

South Carolina is losing a 7-footer.
The Gamecocks announced Wednesday that Khadim Gueye, a 248-pound sophomore has been granted his release and will transfer from USC.
Gueye, a Senegal native, was used sparingly over his two-year career. He appeared in 45 games, recording a total of 11 points and 38 rebounds. After logging 13 minutes at Tennessee on Feb. 13, Gueye didn’t play again in 2017-18. He was a three-star recruit who also had interest from Arizona State.
Gueye's departure comes on the same day as Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia's release.
"We want to thank both KG and Ibby for everything they have done for our program and we wish them well in their futures on and off the court," Carolina coach Frank Martin said in a release.
The Gamecocks now have three open scholarships for the remainder of the 2018 recruiting period.
