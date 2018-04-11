Three-star guard officially signs with South Carolina

South Carolina has two official members in its 2018 recruiting class.
Jermaine Couisnard, a three-star guard out of Montverde Academy in Florida, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, his uncle, Johnnie Glover, confirmed to The State. He joined New Jersey forward Alanzo Frink, another three-star prospect who has inked to USC.
Wednesday is the first day of the spring signing period. South Carolina later made the Couisnard signing official.
Couisnard, who's originally from Indiana, committed to the Gamecocks in January. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder averaged 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior season at East Chicago Central High School. He’s averaged 23 points, six assists and seven rebounds for Montverde this season.
"The kids really follow him and he’s got a toughness about him," said Montverde coach Kevin Boyle Jr. "It’s rare to find the toughness on the court, the chip on your shoulder, where it’s not a guy you want to step up to. But also that kid would never in 100 years get in some stupid trouble off the court. And I know Frank Martin doesn’t want to deal with that.”
Couisnard, according to 247Sports, ranks as the No. 184 player in the country and No. 14 combination guard.
The Gamecocks have two scholarships available to round out their '18 class. Point guard target T.J. Moss is visiting Columbia this weekend. The spring signing period ends May 16.
