New Jersey big man officially signs with South Carolina

The South Carolina basketball 2018 recruiting class has at least one official member.
Alanzo Frink signed his national letter of intent Wednesday, his high school coach confirmed to The State.
Frink is a 6-foot-8 power forward from in New Jersey who chose USC over Georgetown last week. He's a product of the same Roselle Catholic High School as rising Carolina senior Chris Silva, the SEC's reigning defensive player of the year.
"Alanzo’s more of a bruiser down low, but also has the ability to step out on the perimeter and hit shots,” Roselle Catholic coach Dave Boff said last week. “He has a high basketball IQ and is a great decision maker out on the perimeter. Not that Chris isn’t those things, but when I think about Chris, I think about him as attacking the rim and being an unbelievable shot blocker and great guy in transition and those kinds of things.
“And Alanzo’s more of a guy who excels probably in the half-court. He really uses his physicality down in the low-post.”
Frink averaged 13 points and eight rebounds a game for Boff's state champion Lions this past season.
Jermaine Couisnard, a three-star guard from Montverde Academy in Florida, is also expected to sign Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period.
The Gamecocks have two scholarships available to round out their '18 class. Point guard target T.J. Moss is visiting Columbia this weekend. The spring signing period ends May 16.
