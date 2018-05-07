Brian Bowen 'absolutely loves it' at South Carolina. Will the NCAA let him stay?

Brian Bowen plans to participate in next week’s NBA draft combine. Jason Setchen, Bowen’s lawyer, confirmed as much Monday.

The combine, held May 16-20 in Chicago, is designed for prospects to display their talents in front of all 30 teams, allowing both parties to get a feel for how next month’s draft might play out. Duke’s Marvin Bagley will be there, as well as Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Missouri’s Michael Porter. That trio is likely lottery-bound. They’ll be competing, like a majority of the 66 other participants, with professional dreams in mind. Agents have been hired – or will be – and the college days are over.

Bowen, however, doesn’t quite fall in that group. The January South Carolina enrollee still very much wants to play for the Gamecocks.

“He absolutely loves it there,” Setchen told The State. “He doesn’t want to leave. He’s in a great place, he’s comfortable. He went through all that hardship at Louisville, and he landed at South Carolina. He loves the people there, he’s been embraced by the program.

“There’s nothing he would want more than to successfully play basketball there and give back to Frank and the community for taking a chance on him.”

Bowen’s time with Frank Martin and USC could be over in three weeks. May 30 is the deadline for early entry college players to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to school. Bowen is a freshman without a single college game on film. As has been well-documented, the former Louisville recruit is at the center of the FBI’s probe into college basketball. The NCAA must reinstate Bowen in order for the 6-foot-7 McDonald’s All-American to touch the floor.

Bowen, Setchen, Martin and USC have been waiting on the NCAA’s ruling for months.

“Every student-athlete, including Brian, has the right to due process, if nothing else,” Setchen said. “And we feel as though we have not been afforded that – and it’s a point of frustration. The hope is that the NCAA will make their best efforts to give us some direction prior to the withdraw deadline, which is 10 days after the combine has concluded.

“In fairness to Brian, he should be able to make an informed decision as a 19-year-old young man who needs to make a career decision.”

The NCAA ruled on March 20 that Auburn forward Daniel Purifoy, once classified as ineligible because of the FBI investigation, can play in 2018-19 after he serves a 10-game suspension.

Bowen, who signed with Louisville in summer 2017, spent the fall semester enrolled at the school but didn’t play. Though not mentioned directly, Bowen was identified later as the “unnamed player” that Adidas funneled $100,000 to at the request of a Louisville coach. The FBI alleges that Brian Bowen Sr., Brian Bowen’s father, received a payment worth $19,500. Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino was fired as part of the ordeal.

Bowen, speaking to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman in December, denied knowledge of the alleged payments.

“There’s no way I’m involved in it,” Bowen said.

South Carolina hasn’t made Bowen available to the media since his arrival, but Martin and others around the program have applauded his presence. Bowen practiced with the Gamecocks the second half of last season.

“I can tell you,” Martin said during a recent “Spurs Up” tour stop in Lancaster, “after being around him for three months, he’s an unbelievable kid.”

Bowen, who hasn’t been seen by pro scouts in a game since the Jordan Brand Classic in April 2017, is not projected to be selected in most popular mock drafts. The G League, the NBA’s minor league system, could be an option – if wearing garnet and black isn’t.

“He remains committed to returning to South Carolina,” Setchen said, “but unfortunately, based upon the current state of the situation, he may have no choice but to depart.”