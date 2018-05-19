How Brian Bowen landed at South Carolina – and what could get him to stay

I would like an opportunity to play college basketball. I would like to leave Louisville. Attached is a letter with permission to contact. Please call me.

Brian Bowen was a five-star college basketball prospect without a home when he penned something close to the above words. The strategy, coordinated by lawyer Jason Setchen, was to try to reconnect with those schools that recruited Bowen prior to his signing, enrollment and then ugly departure from Louisville.

Setchen helped gather the email addresses for his client to send to, and Bowen went to work. It was the two teaming together in an effort to achieve a simple goal: Get this 6-foot-7 freshman a school to attend and a court to play on. Attached to every email was a note from Louisville that granted Bowen to transfer anywhere.

“But,” Setchen said, “really, no one called.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Bowen was toxic, his name at the center of the FBI’s probe into the sport and linked to Rick Pitino’s ouster. The McDonald’s All-American résumé didn’t matter. Schools couldn’t get by stories that mentioned shoe companies and six figure money amounts.

“People think Brian took $100,000 – and that was never paid,” Setchen said. “That’s clear in the indictment the amount of money paid to his father was $19,000 and change. So that’s the first mistake that people make. Like, ‘This dude got 100 grand, he’s got money laying around.’ It’s like, ‘No, they didn’t get paid that much.’

“The next piece of it is Brian’s complete lack of involvement in the whole thing.”

Setchen needed some exposure for his client, a platform to help clear his name and get the phone to ring.

Cue Dec. 21, and a sit-down with ESPN’s Jeff Goodman in which Bowen denied having any knowledge with the alleged payment involving Adidas, Louisville and Bowen’s father.

“That worked, actually, because that interview generated some responses from some of those prior people,” Setchen said. “It was pretty frenzied because it went from zero interest because ‘under federal investigation’ to ‘Wait a minute, there is no federal investigation with him and he didn’t know and I’ve now watched him on TV and I believe him. So we’re interested.’ ”

Added Bowen: “It opened up for sure. There were a good amount of schools that were really serious about me wanting to come to their school.”

Setchen put the number at about 20 programs, ranging from those in the Power 5 to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“I had to look up a couple of them on the Internet,” he said.

South Carolina, a reigning Final Four participant, didn’t require such Googling. The Gamecocks didn’t recruit Bowen during the 2017 cycle, but Chuck Martin did while he was an assistant an Indiana. (Martin was hired at USC last summer.)

That link played a pivotal role in Bowen’s surprise landing in Columbia in early January.

“That’s really where that connection came from and then it just went from there,” Bowen said.

He enrolled at USC for the spring semester, rooming with David Beatty and Justin Minaya. By then, his name was heavy in the news cycle.

How curious were the Gamecocks?

“They would ask a few questions and stuff,” Bowen said, “but I would just tell them, ‘I’m just telling the truth, I didn’t know anything about it. So I really can’t give any in-depth detail.’

“They’ve been very helpful throughout the process and everything. They welcomed me in and I’m glad that they welcomed me in.”

Bowen quickly became a regular at California Dreaming, but now he finds himself eating more at the Hibachi House on Main Street. The Michigan native has fallen in love with the warm weather, but has been made aware of the scorching summer ahead.

After a whirlwind, Bowen’s found a home in Columbia.

“It’s a different vibe than what I’m used to,” he said. “It’s that Southern hospitality, people are very nice.

“I like it.”

Enough to stick around another year? Check back May 30. An NCAA ruling and Bowen decision await.