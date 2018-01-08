Gamecock target D.J. Burns making mark on court, as musician

2:49 Frank Martin talks Dawn Staley, Teddy Valentine and the state of college basketball officiating Pause

0:52 What D.J. Burns likes about USC basketball, Frank Martin

5:00 Piggly Wiggly break in

1:08 Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

0:43 Cat that escaped during Hurricane Irma reunited with owner

1:24 USC President Harris Pastides talks about where USC's new medical school could be built on the Bull Street property

3:41 Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

1:16 'The program got better': Muschamp recaps USC signing class

1:39 How the Gamecocks will finish off 2018 recruiting class