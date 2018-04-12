Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo) Dwayne McLemore
Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo) Dwayne McLemore

Future South Carolina QB picked for a second national all-star game

South Carolina football quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski is already an Under Armour All American, with a spot secured in the all-star game in Orlando.

Thursday he picked up an invite to another all-star game.

The Polynesian Bowl tweeted out Hilinski had been selected for the 2019 game set for Saturday, Jan. 19 in Aloha Stadium.

Hilinski expects to be an early enrollee, so it remains to be seen if he can actually play in the game.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound passer out of Orange Lutheran is a four-star prospect and the No. 308 player in the class of 2019 in the 247Composite rankings.

Last season, he threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. That includes 538 yards in one game.

His top wide receiver, four-star Kyle Ford, also has an invite.

