Texas A&M grad transfer commits to South Carolina

Texas A&M defensive back Nick Harvey announced Wednesday he will play his final season at South Carolina.
Harvey is a grad transfer and can play immediately for the Gamecocks. He visited USC on March 27 and also considered Auburn, Arizona and Tennessee.
Harvey was a four-star recruit coming out of Richmond High School in Texas and the 60th-ranked prospect nationally by 247Sports composite rankings. In 2016, he was a started and had 66 tackles and 10 passes defended. For his career, the 5-foot-10 safety had 109 tackles, one interception and 14 passes defended.
Harvey missed last season with an injury suffered in the spring. In two career games against USC, he had seven tackles.
Harvey fills the final remaining scholarship that remained for this recruiting cycle. USC left signing day with two open spots, and Rice graduate transfer and defensive back J.T. Ibe made his pledge to the Gamecocks in March.
