South Carolina makes cut for five-star basketball recruit

Wendell Moore, a five-star basketball recruit in the 2019 class, narrowed his options to five schools Friday – and South Carolina made the cut.

Moore, from Concord, North Carolina, is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound small forward who ranks as the 24th best player in the country, according to 247Sports composite. The Gamecocks are competing with Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest for Moore.

USC head coach Frank Martin and assistant Perry Clark watched Moore in December during the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia. He said he hears from the South Carolina staff three or four times a week. Moore averaged 25 points and seven rebounds this past season for Cox Mill High School.

The Gamecocks are still seeking their first 2019 commitment. Rock Hill's D.J. Burns, one of the state's top high school players, is visiting this weekend and could reclassify to the '18 class.