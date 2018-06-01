Gamecocks add a four-star pass rusher to 2019 recruiting haul

South Carolina football already has a top pass rusher in the fold in five-star Zacch Pickens from Anderson.
They just added another blue chip piece at the position.
Joseph Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 264-pound defensive end from Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., committed to the Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class on Friday morning ahead of a weekend visit.
USC recruiter Bobby Bentley identified Anderson during early evaluations and made him a priority target for the Gamecocks.
“Our relationship is strong with all the coaches. They make me feel like I’m at home," Anderson said. "I like the defense a lot. They run the 4-3 and they can move me around in that because I’m a versatile defensive end. I can play outside or inside with my speed and my strength.”
Anderson made several visits to USC prior to his decision including the spring game and a game last season, so he has a good feel for what's ahead for him with the Gamecocks.
“I like the atmosphere,” he said. “I like their educational standpoint on things. They want you to get a degree and graduate, and that’s what I want to do, get a degree and graduate. They just want you to succeed.”
He's the No. 209 player in the 247 Composite ratings. That puts him 15th among strongside defensive ends and seventh among players from Tennessee.
He claimed offers from a slew of big programs, including LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. Alabama and Notre Dame were his two other finalists.
Through his first nine games last season, he accumulated nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 85 total tackles. He was part of a team that went 4-6 last season.
Anderson said he plans to sign and graduate early. He's the Gamecocks' 13th commitment for the 2019 class and the fourth for the defensive line.
Comments