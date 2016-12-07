South Carolina in final two for ex-Clemson DB Kaleb Chalemers

USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was back at Northwest Mississippi Junior College this week to meet with defensive back Kaleb Chalmers, the Greenwood native and former Clemson cornerback who is expected to sign next week with either the Gamecocks or Ole Miss.
"I talked to Kaleb and it looks like it's either Ole Miss or South Carolina," said Northwest Mississippi coach Benji Parker. "He's finishing up his finals and making sure that's squared away."
Chalmers made an official visit to South Carolina in November and is scheduled to visit Ole Miss this weekend. Parker said Chalmers has not indicated a favorite to him.
"He's home in South Carolina but I don't know what it's going to come down to," the coach said. "Kaleb has a great mom and dad and I would think he would want to be as close to them as possible. Now, that's my opinion, he didn't say that. But being able to be coached by Coach Muschamp, a pure defensive guy, that's pretty strong. I know he really likes Coach Robinson and Coach Muschamp, I've heard him say that."
Parker said Robinson spent much of his time on his visit this week checking on Chalmers' academics and he said as far as he knows Chalmers has done everything he is supposed to do to graduate and be eligible to transfer.
Chalmers will finish up with school at Northwest Friday and will return to Greenwood following his official visit to Ole Miss. The mid-year signing period for junior college recruits begins Dec. 14.
