Frank Martin goes cross-country to visit recruit, one of Penny Hardaway's former players

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin was in Las Vegas Tuesdayto meet with 6-foot-4 Findlay Prep point guard T.J. Moss.
The visit went well and Martin plans to make an in home visit with Moss, who is from Memphis, after the national tournament in New York the end of this month. This was Martin's first chance to see Moss since Findlay played in Columbia in December.
After the in home visit, Moss will take an official visit to South Carolina the next week. Memphis is another school to watch with Moss. His former high school coach, Penny Hardaway, is the Tigers' new head coach and is expected to meet with him at some point. He also has offers from Alabama, Oregon State, Minnesota and Texas A&M.
Notes:
▪ South Carolina and Clemson quarterback target Taisun Phommachanh of Avon, Conn. will visit Florida State on Wednesday. He was at Florida earlier in the week. He visited USC and Clemson earlier in the month.
▪ Clemson and Gamecocks defensive back target Andrew Booth of Lawrenceville, Ga., was offered by Oregon.
▪ USC and Tigers defensive line target Hakeem Beamon of Chesterfield, Va., decommitted from North Carolina.
