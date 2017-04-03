South Carolina championship parade set for Sunday

The city’s parade to honor the South Carolina women’s basketball national championship team is to be held Sunday at 3 p.m., Mayor Steve Benjamin said Monday afternoon.
South Carolina defeated Mississippi State on Sunday to capture USC’s first basketball national championship.
Benjamin said details such as coordinating with the USC marching band, cheerleaders and others have yet to be worked out.
Sunday was selected because the weather is forecast to be clear and in the mid-70s and team starter A’ja Wilson is to be back in town after the annual John Wooden award ceremony in Los Angeles, the mayor said.
The men’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Gonzaga on Saturday. Benjamin has said he would like the parade to also acknowledge the men’s season, which featured the school’s first appearance in the Final Four.
The parade for the @NCAA National Champions @GamecockWBB will be....Sunday April 9th 3pm @MainStDistrict @ColumbiaSC #GoCocks @UofSC— Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) April 3, 2017
