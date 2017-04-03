Lebron James with shout-out to Dawn Staley, Gamecocks

Support poured in from celebrities on social media Sunday night for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women’s basketball team, congratulating the Gamecocks on their national championship.
On Monday, NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Lebron James joined the party:
.@KingJames with a shout out to USC women after @_ajawilson22 said before season she wanted to bring a trophy to her hometown like LeBron.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) April 3, 2017
Congrats to @dawnstaley and the South Carolina women's squad on the chip! I just woke up from a nap and dreamed I was......— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2017
congratulating u guys face to face on campus! Crazy cause it felt so real! Anyways what a unbelievable season!! #StriveForGreatness— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2017
