April 3, 2017 7:39 PM

Lebron James with shout-out to Dawn Staley, Gamecocks

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

Support poured in from celebrities on social media Sunday night for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women’s basketball team, congratulating the Gamecocks on their national championship.

On Monday, NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Lebron James joined the party:

USC Women's Basketball

Bianca Cuevas-Moore locked down Bulldogs' Morgan William

