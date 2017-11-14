Is Darius Rucker inviting Dawn Staley to sing a duet?

More Videos 3:30 Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid Pause 2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 0:44 Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 3:17 Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 2:01 Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 4:13 Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:27 Dawn Staley explains how South Carolina withstood Maryland’s late rally 2:34 Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert Frank Martin, Dawn Staley, Harris Pastides lead cheer, show off trophy at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. Frank Martin, Dawn Staley, Harris Pastides lead cheer, show off trophy at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. bbreiner@thestate.com

Frank Martin, Dawn Staley, Harris Pastides lead cheer, show off trophy at the Darius Rucker concert Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. bbreiner@thestate.com