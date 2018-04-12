A'ja Wilson walks the orange carpet at the WNBA draft

"Alright everyone, who's No. 1?"

The photographer at Nike New York Headquarters was clearly trying to get the 10 women, the top prospects in the WNBA draft, assembled on the red carpet — actually orange for the occasion — to give the usual index finger No. 1 sign on Thursday.

Instead, nine of them pointed at A'ja Wilson.

Wilson is indeed the almost certain No. 1 pick in the draft, which will start at 7 p.m. and televised on ESPN2. Early in the evening, however, she looked relaxed and playful as she joked around with her fellow WNBA prospects while sporting a pink jumpsuit, designed by Alana Britt from Columbia, and her trademark pearls on her wrist.

"What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," she laughed while other players repeatedly said she'd end up there as the latest member of the Las Vegas Aces.