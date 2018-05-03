Dawn Staley has talked with this 3-point sharpshooting grad transfer, report says

South Carolina women's basketball didn't attempt very many 3-pointers this past season, as the Gamecocks' main deep threat, graduate transfer Lindsey Spann, was sidelined for most of the season by injury.
If Dawn Staley is able to land one graduate transfer, that would likely change. Guard Danni Williams, who confirmed in an Instagram post that she is transferring from Texas A&M, has spoken with South Carolina, her father told the Bryant Eagle on Wednesday.
Williams fired off 184 3-point attempts last season, a mark that would have tied for 10th most in South Carolina history. She made 71, a Texas A&M record that would have ranked 10th in USC's record book.
Just two Gamecocks took more than 100 3-point attempts in 2017-2018 — guards Tyasha Harris and Bianca Jackson. Only Jackson hit them at a better percentage than Williams, with a 39.4 percent clip, though she made just 41.
Williams is not the only former Texas A&M player Staley has made inquiries about this offseason — forward Anriel Howard recently visited USC and would immediately bolster South Carolina's frontcourt as it tries to replace No. 1 WNBA draft pick A'ja Wilson.
Other transfers Staley and South Carolina are known to be interested in include Clemson grad transfer guard Nelly Perry, who is leaving the Tigers after a coaching change there, and TCU sophomore guard Amber Ramirez, who has national team experience alongside current Gamecock guard Tyasha Harris.
Comments