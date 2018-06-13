A'ja Wilson hits historic mark a few games in to WNBA rookie season

It didn't take long for former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson to reach a historic bar in the professional ranks.
Not even 10 games.
On Tuesday night in a 101-92 win against the Indiana Fever, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Las Vegas Aces posted 35 points and 13 rebounds. In doing so, she became only the second rookie to reach 35 and 10, joining two-time MVP Candace Parker.
For the season, Wilson is averaging 22 points per game.
She was a three-time consensus first-team All-American in Columbia, three times the SEC Player of the Year and a unanimous National Player of the Year her senior season.
