Former USC women's basketball star A'ja Wilson and her new coach with the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, Bill Laimbeer, talk about what the No. 1 draft pick still has to learn about playing in the pro ranks.
A'ja Wilson hits historic mark a few games in to WNBA rookie season

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

June 13, 2018 12:03 AM

It didn't take long for former South Carolina women's basketball star A'ja Wilson to reach a historic bar in the professional ranks.

Not even 10 games.

On Tuesday night in a 101-92 win against the Indiana Fever, the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Las Vegas Aces posted 35 points and 13 rebounds. In doing so, she became only the second rookie to reach 35 and 10, joining two-time MVP Candace Parker.

For the season, Wilson is averaging 22 points per game.

She was a three-time consensus first-team All-American in Columbia, three times the SEC Player of the Year and a unanimous National Player of the Year her senior season.

