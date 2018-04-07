Masters tee times, how to watch Sunday's final round at Augusta National

The Masters tournament enters its final day of competition Sunday, April 8, 2018. Here is a link to Masters live stream, TV channel information and Sunday tee times at Augusta National Club.

What TV channel is the Masters on?





Television: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Free live Masters stream

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.

Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage.

Three key Masters storylines for Sunday

1. Reed vs. Rory: The last time Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy went head-to-head it was in the Ryder Cup and the match led to some of the most dramatic highlights you’ll ever seen in golf, plus a Reed win for the American team. Both players said Saturday that they won’t approach Sunday like a head-to-head matchup, they are the only players in the field double digits under par, and it’s going to be hard for someone else to catch both of them. Rickie Fowler is in third place at 9-under, and Jon Rahm is in fourth at 8-under.

2. Rounding Up: This is the 82nd Masters. In the previous 81, no player has shot four rounds in the 60s. So far, Reed has shot 69, 66 and 67. Saturday’s rain softened up the course and led to lots of low scoring and overnight rain was expected, but the keepers of the keys at Augusta National take their history very seriously, and you can bet they are going to make Sunday’s set up very difficult to make Reed earn this mark if he sets it.

3. South Carolina Shutout: Dustin Johnson (4-under, 11th place), Kevin Kisner (even par, T21st), Russell Henley (even par T21st) and Kyle Stanley (5-over, T43rd) all made the cut, but unless Johnson does something really crazy and lots of people in front of him fall apart, no one with Palmetto State connections will take home a green jacket this year. Johnson’s best finish at the Masters is a tie for fourth in 2016.

What about Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods had three birdies and three bogeys Saturday and ended up at even par for the day and 4-over for the tournament. He’s tied for 40th. By making the cut here, Woods will move back into the top 100 of the world golf rankings.

How much money will the Masters winner make?

Sunday's winner will earn a check of $1.98 million. The total purse is $11 million





SHARE COPY LINK The final pairing have been set after a tight third round for the 2018 Masters on Saturday April 7, 2018, in Augusta, GA. Gavin McIntyre

Sunday Masters tee times

a=amateur

10 a.m. — Vijay Singh

10:10 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Brian Harman

10:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson

10:30 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, a-Doug Ghim

10:40 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley

10:50 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele

11 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

11:10 a.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tiger Woods

11:20 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples

11:40 a.m. — Xsch Johndon, Webb Simpson

11:50 a.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

12 p.m. — Adam Scott, Daniel Berger

12:10 p.m. — Haotong Li, Paul Casey

12:20 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama

12:30 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley

12:40 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari

12:50 p.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

1:20 p.m. — Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar

1:30 p.m. — Jason Day, Bernd Wiesberger

1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen

1:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith

2 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

2:10 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman

2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood

2:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm

2:40 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

Masters leaderboard





(Through Saturday)