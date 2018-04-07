Masters tee times, how to watch Sunday's final round at Augusta National

The Masters tournament enters its final day of competition Sunday, April 8, 2018. Here is a link to Masters live stream, TV channel information and Sunday tee times at Augusta National Club.
What TV channel is the Masters on?
Television: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Free live Masters stream
Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.
Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage.
Three key Masters storylines for Sunday
1. Reed vs. Rory: The last time Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy went head-to-head it was in the Ryder Cup and the match led to some of the most dramatic highlights you’ll ever seen in golf, plus a Reed win for the American team. Both players said Saturday that they won’t approach Sunday like a head-to-head matchup, they are the only players in the field double digits under par, and it’s going to be hard for someone else to catch both of them. Rickie Fowler is in third place at 9-under, and Jon Rahm is in fourth at 8-under.
2. Rounding Up: This is the 82nd Masters. In the previous 81, no player has shot four rounds in the 60s. So far, Reed has shot 69, 66 and 67. Saturday’s rain softened up the course and led to lots of low scoring and overnight rain was expected, but the keepers of the keys at Augusta National take their history very seriously, and you can bet they are going to make Sunday’s set up very difficult to make Reed earn this mark if he sets it.
3. South Carolina Shutout: Dustin Johnson (4-under, 11th place), Kevin Kisner (even par, T21st), Russell Henley (even par T21st) and Kyle Stanley (5-over, T43rd) all made the cut, but unless Johnson does something really crazy and lots of people in front of him fall apart, no one with Palmetto State connections will take home a green jacket this year. Johnson’s best finish at the Masters is a tie for fourth in 2016.
What about Tiger Woods?
Tiger Woods had three birdies and three bogeys Saturday and ended up at even par for the day and 4-over for the tournament. He’s tied for 40th. By making the cut here, Woods will move back into the top 100 of the world golf rankings.
How much money will the Masters winner make?
Sunday's winner will earn a check of $1.98 million. The total purse is $11 million
Sunday Masters tee times
a=amateur
10 a.m. — Vijay Singh
10:10 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Brian Harman
10:20 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson
10:30 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, a-Doug Ghim
10:40 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley
10:50 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele
11 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
11:10 a.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tiger Woods
11:20 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples
11:40 a.m. — Xsch Johndon, Webb Simpson
11:50 a.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
12 p.m. — Adam Scott, Daniel Berger
12:10 p.m. — Haotong Li, Paul Casey
12:20 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama
12:30 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley
12:40 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari
12:50 p.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
1 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
1:20 p.m. — Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar
1:30 p.m. — Jason Day, Bernd Wiesberger
1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen
1:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith
2 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
2:10 p.m. — Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman
2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood
2:30 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
2:40 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
Masters leaderboard
(Through Saturday)
|Patrick Reed
|69-66-67—202
|-14
|Rory McIlroy
|69-71-65—205
|-11
|Rickie Fowler
|70-72-65—207
|-9
|Jon Rahm
|75-68-65—208
|-8
|Henrik Stenson
|69-70-70—209
|-7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|72-72-66—210
|-6
|Bubba Watson
|73-69-68—210
|-6
|Marc Leishman
|70-67-73—210
|-6
|Justin Thomas
|74-67-70—211
|-5
|Jordan Spieth
|66-74-71—211
|-5
|Dustin Johnson
|73-68-71—212
|-4
|Cameron Smith
|71-72-70—213
|-3
|Justin Rose
|72-70-71—213
|-3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|71-71-71—213
|-3
|Jason Day
|75-71-69—215
|-1
|Jimmy Walker
|73-71-71—215
|-1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|70-73-72—215
|-1
|Matt Kuchar
|68-75-72—215
|-1
|Charley Hoffman
|69-73-73—215
|-1
|Tony Finau
|68-74-73—215
|-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|75-74-67—216
|E
|Si Woo Kim
|75-73-68—216
|E
|Kevin Kisner
|72-75-69—216
|E
|Francesco Molinari
|72-74-70—216
|E
|Satoshi Kodaira
|71-74-71—216
|E
|Russell Henley
|73-72-71—216
|E
|Adam Hadwin
|69-75-72—216
|E
|Hideki Matsuyama
|73-71-72—216
|E
|Haotong Li
|69-76-72—217
|+1
|Paul Casey
|74-75-69—218
|+2
|Adam Scott
|75-73-70—218
|+2
|Daniel Berger
|73-74-71—218
|+2
|Ryan Moore
|74-72-72—218
|+2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|77-69-72—218
|+2
|Zach Johnson
|70-74-74—218
|+2
|Webb Simpson
|76-73-70—219
|+3
|Bernhard Langer
|74-74-71—219
|+3
|Fred Couples
|72-74-73—219
|+3
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|69-76-74—219
|+3
|Tiger Woods
|73-75-72—220
|+4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|74-74-72—220
|+4
|Branden Grace
|73-73-74—220
|+4
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|79-70-72—221
|+5
|Xander Schauffele
|71-78-72—221
|+5
|Martin Kaymer
|74-73-74—221
|+5
|Kyle Stanley
|72-74-75—221
|+5
|Tyrrell Hatton
|74-75-73—222
|+6
|a-Doug Ghim
|72-76-74—222
|+6
|Chez Reavie
|76-71-75—222
|+6
|Phil Mickelson
|70-79-74—223
|+7
|Ian Poulter
|74-75-74—223
|+7
|Brian Harman
|73-74-76—223
|+7
|Vijay Singh
|71-74-79—224
|+8
Comments