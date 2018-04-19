Visit to USC makes big impression on local five-star hoops target

Christian Brown’s week has been filled with college basketball coaches coming in and out for visits.
On Thursday, the Lower Richland junior stayed closer to home and made a visit to South Carolina. Brown and his mother got a chance to visit with Gamecocks coach Frank Martin as USC continues to recruit the five-star prospect.
“Got a chance for my mom to see the facilities, which was important,” Brown said. “I’ve been on campus plenty of times but today was special. I actually felt like we were starting a genuine relationship outside of recruiting. Coach Martin said he has been following me since my eighth grade year and he remembers me coming to his camps and just having fun.
“I look forward to building a genuine relationship with coach Martin, just listening to him. I can tell there is a lot of wisdom I can learn from him.”
Brown said he did a tour of the facilities and the new dorm across from the practice facility.
The visit to USC was the latest for Brown this week. He had visits from Florida, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Virginia Tech and UNLV. He has yet to name a favorite or trim down his list.
“This week was special. I got to spend time with the head coaches I feel wanted to show me I am a priority for their program,” Brown said. “It’s good talking with the assistant coaches, but I think it's important to have a solid relationship with the head coach before committing to a school to further my basketball career.”
Rivals ranks Brown as a five-star recruit and the is No. 27 in the latest rankings released Thursday.
Brown played his first two years at A.C. Flora and this season at Lower Richland. He battled some injuries this year but is healthy going into his AAU season.
Brown is playing for Upward Stars this summer on the Adidas circuit, and they will be playing in Washington, D.C., this weekend.
