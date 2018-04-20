10 players with SC ties to watch for in 2018 NFL Draft

A look at 10 players (in alphabetical order) with South Carolina ties to pay attention to for next week’s NFL Draft, which starts Thursday and concludes Saturday, April 28:
Deon Cain, WR, Clemson – Speedy Clemson receiver ran 4.43 at NFL Combine and is projected as high as a third-round selection.
Dee Delaney, DB, Miami – Played at Whale Branch High School and started college career at The Citadel before playing last season at Miami.
Poona Ford, DT, Texas – Hilton Head Island product and Big 12 Defensive Lineman of Year was snubbed by not being invited to NFL Combine but shined at Texas Pro Day. Projected as a fifth to seventh round pick.
Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina – Consensus top tight end in draft by analysts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper expects him to be a first-round pick.
Darius Leonard, LB, S.C. State – Played at Lake View High School and two-time MEAC Defensive Player of Year and FCS All-American at S.C. State. Projected as early third-day selection, but CBS’ Jason LaCanfora has him as 48th-best player in the draft.
Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina – Gamecocks' leading tackler in all four seasons. Kiper expects Moore to be fourth- or fifth-round pick.
Dorian O’Daniel, LB, Clemson – Tigers’ leading tackler last season is projected as third-day selection.
Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State – Played at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill and set several records at Oklahoma State. Projected as a first- or second-round pick.
Jaleel Scott, WR, New Mexico State – Played at Rock Hill High School and final two years at New Mexico State, where he caught 76 passes for 1,079 yards this year. Expected to be third-day selection
Vyncint Smith, WR, Limestone College – Played at Westwood High School and turned heads with 4.36 40-yard dash at South Carolina Pro Day. Projected as third-day selection.
NFL Draft
Where: This year's draft is at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
When/Watch
Round 1: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26 (NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2)
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Friday, April 27 (NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2)
Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 28 (NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2)
