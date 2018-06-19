Gamecock great Hayden Hurst signs first NFL contract

Hayden Hurst and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year deal Tuesday, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The #Ravens have agreed to terms on a 4-year contract for first-round pick TE Hayden Hurst, source said. Both first rounders are now in the fold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2018

The former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst was taken with the 25th overall pick by the Ravens in the first round of the NFL draft in April. He and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson were both first round picks by Baltimore.

According to Pro Football Talk, "Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Hurst is due a four-year, $11.1 million deal. ... . He’ll also have a fifth-year option, like every first-round pick."

He's wearing the No. 81 jersey in Baltimore just like in his South Carolina days.

This is the second time for Hurst in professional sports. He was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2012 and spent two years in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system.

After leaving baseball, he walked on at South Carolina in 2015. In the next three years, he amassed 100 catches for 1,281 yards and three touchdowns. He set the school’s all-time record for receptions by a tight end and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2017.