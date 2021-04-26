Get Real Estate: What $150,000 buys you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit

This story is the first in a new series called “Get Real Estate.” Each week we’ll compare residential listings at the same price point in four different neighborhoods around the Midlands. This week we’re showing what $150,000 buys in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit. Next week we’ll feature four properties from the same neighborhoods priced around $300,000.

Chapin: 0.6 acre lake view lot for $100,000

This lot at 612 Green Meadow Drive has lake access, making it an ideal place to build a weekend getaway or a family home. KJ Films

Sometimes referred to as “the capitol of Lake Murray,” Chapin is a popular destination for fishers and water-sports enthusiasts. This lot at 612 Green Meadow Drive has lake access, making it an ideal place to build a weekend getaway or a family home. It includes sewer and water connections and is located in the Lexington-Richland 5 school district.

The property has been on the market for 214 days and recently saw a $20,000 price reduction, according to the Coldwell Banker website. Contact Jennifer Miller at Coldwell Banker for more information.

Shandon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo for $139,000

Listing agent Paige Haas described this Shandon condo as a rare find in an exclusive neighborhood. “Finding something at this price in the area is super difficult,” she said. Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Take in views of the downtown Columbia skyline from the balcony of this eighth floor apartment in the Hermitage building at 619 King St. The 1,162-square-foot apartment comes furnished and features significant upgrades from the previous owner, including new flooring and appliances.

Listing agent Paige Haas described the condo as a rare find in an exclusive neighborhood. “Finding something at this price in the area is super difficult,” she said. “The building also has a good mix. There’s a lot of retired people but there’s also students, people with children.”

HOA fees will run you $307 a month. Property taxes come in at around $888 a year or $3,325.95 a year if you choose to rent it out, according to the Richland County Assessor’s website.

The unit is currently pending contract and Haas said she expects it to go for more than the asking price.

Red Bank: 0.7 acre lot for $59,500

This lot in Redbank is just off Interstate 20 which provides easy access to nearby shopping and dining. Keller Williams Realty

Situated in the Oakridge neighborhood, this property at 104 Wilhowie Drive is zoned for the Lexington One school district. The lot is just off Interstate 20, which provides easy access to nearby shopping and dining. Contact Michelle Kitchings from The Downing Group at Keller Williams for more information.

The Summit: Two bedroom, two bathroom patio home for $115,000

This patio home in The Summit is currently leased through February 4, 2022 for $1200 a month and would work well as an investment property. Coldwell Banker Realty

This 1,092 square ranch style home is located at 313 Elders Pond Circle. It is currently leased through February 4, 2022, for $1,200 a month and would work well as an investment property. The home was recently renovated and equipped with a new HVAC system. There is also a fenced-in backyard.

If you choose to rent out the property, the taxes will cost you about $2,043 per year, according to the Richland County Assessor’s website. If not, annual taxes will come in at around $522. HOA fees are $57 per month.

The property is pending contract and could be taken off the market soon. Charles Manley at Coldwell Banker is the listing agent.