Get Real Estate: Homes in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit for under $300K

This story is part of a new series called “Get Real Estate.” Each week we’ll compare residential listings at the same price point in four different neighborhoods around the Midlands. Last week we showed what $150,000 gets you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit. This week we’re looking at houses for $300,000 in those neighborhoods. Next week we’ll feature four properties priced around $600,000

Chapin: 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom Charleston style home for $235,000

This Charleston style home in Chapin is located in a subdivision with community lake access. Carrie Crowsby-Sowers

The highlight of this home at 1153 Old Bush River Road is its location — just across the street from Lake Murray. Take in views of the inlet while relaxing on your porch or balcony. The Bush River Plantation Subdivision’s $200 annual HOA fee gets you community lake access, a dock, a boat ramp, and a playground.

The interior space is 1,776 square feet in total, but you’ll probably be spending most of your time outdoors. The private backyard comes equipped with a deck and storage shed.

The home is zoned for the Lexington-Richland 5 school district. Annual taxes are about $1,153, according to the Lexington County Assessor’s website. Carrie Crosby-Sowers from ERA Wilder Realty is the listing agent.

Shandon: 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo for $144,900

This home in Shandon is within walking distance from Devine Street, and there's a small park right around the corner. Chad Jordan

This second floor unit at 529 King Street is perfect for those who want easy access to shopping and entertainment without sacrificing peace and quiet. It’s within walking distance from Devine Street, and there’s a small park right around the corner. If you don’t feel like going out, you can tan by the courtyard pool.

There is new flooring throughout and a new dishwasher.

The building is in the Richland 1 school district. HOA fees are $250 a month. Property tax estimates for this unit were not available on the Richland County Assessor’s website.

The unit initially went up for sale on April 2, according to the Columbia Multiple Listing Service website.

“The house went under contract that same week but the financing fell through with the buyer so it is back on the market and could be gone again soon,” said Chad Jordan, the listing agent from Palmetto Real Estate Group.

Red Bank: 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom recent construction for $215,900

This home in Red Bank is zoned for the Lexington 1 school district and has no HOA fee. Tim Williams Tim Williams

This 2,110 square foot home at 129 Chetsley Drive was built in 2019 and has plenty of room for the whole family. Located in the Lexington 1 school district, it’s just minutes away from all the neighborhood schools.

The open concept design on the first level makes it easy to keep an eye on the kids whether they’re hanging out in the living room or playing outside in the fenced in backyard, which you can access through sliding doors off the kitchen.

The three main bedrooms upstairs all have walk-in closets. When your relatives come to town they can stay in the first floor guest bedroom, which has its own adjoining bathroom.

Annual taxes will cost about $1,258, according to the Lexington County Assessor’s website. There is no HOA, which means no additional dues.

Contact Tim Williams at 803 Realty for more information.

The Summit: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick exterior home for $275,000

This home in The Summit features an open floor plan that’s great for entertaining. Tashia Castellano Tashia Castellano

Equipped with an open floor plan, dual ovens, new appliances and a fireplace, this 1,849-square-foot home at 641 Gladiolus Drive is great for entertaining. When the weather is nice, you can move the party onto the deck, which overlooks a fenced-in backyard.

All three bedrooms are on the main floor. There is also a bonus room over the garage that could be turned into an office or playroom.

The home is located in the Richland 2 school district. HOA fees are $255 a year. Current tax estimates are not available through the Richland County Assessor’s website because the owner receives a tax exemption. But listing agent Tashia Castellano from JP and Associates Realtors said the last time taxes were paid on the property back in 2017, they came in at around $1300.