Get Real Estate: What does $600K get you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit?

This story is part of a new series called “Get Real Estate.” Each week we’ll compare residential listings at the same price point in four different neighborhoods around the Midlands. Last week we showed what $300,000 gets you in Chapin, Shandon, Red Bank and The Summit. This week we’re looking at houses for $600,000 or less in those neighborhoods.

Chapin: 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom lakeside home for $600,000







Looking for lakefront living without breaking the bank? Listing agent Sallie Chester from EXIT Realty described this 3,000 square foot home at 308 Night Harbor Drive as a steal.

“A house like this could easily go for $900,000 or more if it had a dock,” she said.

No need to fret though — you’ll still have access to all the aquatic fun that Lake Murray has to offer. Launch kayaks, canoes or jet skis from your own private beach area. Or take advantage of the marina, boat ramp, and boat slip in the Night Harbor subdivision.

Your $80 monthly HOA dues also get you access to a communal clubhouse and tennis courts.

Other special features in the house include a screened-in porch, gas log fireplace, and a media room complete with a screen and projector.

Night Harbor is located in the Lexington/Richland 5 school district. You’ll pay around $2,413 a year in taxes, according to the Lexington County Assessor’s Website.

For more information, contact Sallie Chester or John Covington at EXIT Realty.

Shandon: 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick bungalow for $435,000

This Shandon bungalow was built in 1940. Alex Gray/Open Concept Studio

Built in 1940, this home at 2509 Monroe St. is chock full of charming details including built-in bookshelves, two fireplaces, hardwood floors and crown molding.

The house gets tons of natural light but there’s also a screened-in porch if you need an extra dose of sunshine.

New windows have been installed throughout and the roof was redone in 2015. Some of the cabinets and floors could use some love but It’s a great find for anyone who wants to try their hand at home renovation and interior design.

The separate garage-apartment could be used as a mother-in-law-suite or rented out.

The home is zoned for Richland 1 schools. Annual taxes are about $3,891, according to the Richland County Assessor’s website.

Penney Slade at Home Advantage Realty is the listing agent.

Red Bank: 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom traditional home for $480,00

This 5-bedroom 3-bathroom home in Red Bank is listed at $480,000. Steve Slavich/Coldwell Banker

This 4,142 square foot home at 1141 Long Ridge Way has more than enough space for the whole family to spread out. When it comes time to gather as a group, though, you’ll have tons of cozy spots to choose from.

The house has a formal dining room, a great room, a screened in porch and a fenced-in backyard. There’s also a carpeted media room on the second floor that would be great for watching the big game with friends or hosting a movie night.

This home is in the Lexington 1 school district. Annual taxes come in at around 2,749, according to the Lexington County assessor’s website.

The $460 annual HOA fees for the Arbor at Longview subdivision give you access to a communal clubhouse and pool.

Contact listing agent Maria Kitchens at Coldwell Banker for more details.

The Summit: Turnkey 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom for $269,900

The living room in this home at 255 Oleander Mill Drive Look2Homes

Think of all the dinner parties you could have in this open-concept home located at 255 Oleander Mill Drive. The chef in the family will be sure to enjoy this kitchen, which features an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Once the meal has been prepared, enjoy it in your formal dining room. If the weather is nice, make it a barbecue in the fenced-in backyard, complete with screened-in porch to keep the bugs away.

The master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet and a soaking tub in the en-suite bathroom.

Annual HOA fees will run you $510. Estimated annual taxes for this home were not available on the Richland County Assessor’s website. The home is zoned for Richland-two schools.

Jim Leitherer from NextHome Specialists is the listing agent.