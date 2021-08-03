Which Five Points bars have closed in the last few years, and what’s still open?

College students enjoy a night in Five Points. gmelendez@thestate.com

The constant battles for liquor licenses and frequent changing of business owners can make it difficult to keep track of when deciding which bars to visit on a Saturday night with friends.

Moosehead Saloon and Pavlov’s are the latest popular bars in Five Points to shutter their doors. But even if your bar of choice is closed down temporarily, odds are you can walk just a few feet to the next watering hole with your friends.

We’ve put together a quick guide to help you know what’s open and what’s closed in Five Points before you hit the town.

These bars are currently open and serving drinks and food:

Bar None

Located at 620 Harden St., Bar None has been a integral part of the Five Points bar scene since it first opened in 1994. It is open seven days a week from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Cotton Gin

Just a short stroll away from Bar None is Cotton Gin, at 632 Harden St. The bar is known for frequently welcoming recruits to the University of South Carolina by displaying their names on the sign out front.

Murphy’s Law

Located at 636 Harden St. beside Cotton Gin, Murphy’s Law is where Latitude 22 once was.

Rooftop Bar

The Rooftop Bar and Lounge, at 683 Harden St., recently agreed with the S.C. Department of Revenue to tighten its ID checks and to crack down on underage drinking to make way for the bar’s liquor license renewal.

Pinch

Located at, 640 Harden St., Pinch also fought for its liquor license renewal in a push to shut down Five Points bars. The bar offers patrons a bingo game night on Wednesdays.

Lucky’s of Columbia

Like most privately-owned establishments throughout the state, Lucky’s faced the challenge of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. It is located at 2100 Devine St.

Goat’s

Formerly known as Goatfeathers in Five Points, Goat’s was reimagined and reopened in 2015 as a wine and craft cocktail bar and restaurant. The bar, at 2017 Devine St., is headed up by former Goatfeathers manager and bartender Olando Opie Patterson.

Jake’s

As popular with dogs as it is humans, Jake’s sits at the corner of Harden and Devine Streets in the heart of Five Points. In July, a man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting an employee of the bar after police say the employee asked the man to leave.

The Bird Dog

The Bird Dog, at 715 Harden St., is among the group of bars facing challenges to its liquor license renewal from neighborhood residents. In June, the owner — who also co-owns Jake’s, Pavlov’s and The Cotton Gin in Five Points — was arrested by police on drug charges.

Bang Back Pinball Lounge

As a new addition to Five Points, Bang Back offers guests a wide variety of pinball machines ranging from classics like “Jurassic Park” and “Lord of the Rings” to new favorites such as “Stranger Things” alongside a full menu and bar. It is located at 741 Saluda Ave.

Salty Nut Cafe

The Salty Nut Cafe was forced to rebuild in 2012 after a USC student threw a Molotov cocktail into the building at 2000 Greene St., causing more than $300,000 in damage. The student later pleaded guilty, and the bar is standing strong today.

CJ’s of Five Points

CJ’s, at 749 Saluda Ave., is open six days a week from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. and is closed on Sundays.

Taneyhill’s Group Therapy

The popular bar at 2107 Greene St. was among those targeted but the University of South Carolina and police recently in a push to shut down some night life establishments. Ultimately, Taneyhill’s Group Therapy won its legal battle. The bar is owned by former USC quarterback Steve Taneyhill.

5 Points Saloon

One of Five Points’ newer bars, 5 Points Saloon, located at 812 Harden St., is opened six days a week from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. and is closed on Sundays.

The White Mule

The popular music venue, at 711 Saluda Ave., reopened in Five Points in 2018, several years after the original Main Street location closed. The White Mule brought a twist to Five Points night life compared to the typical college drinking spots.

Publick House

Located at 2307 Devine Street, Publick House is open from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. seven days a week.

Publico

The Latin American restaurant and bar, at 2013 Greene St., offers a variety of beers and food for patrons in the Five Points area. In 2018, the establishment expanded its back deck and yard to become more dog-friendly and kid-friendly and give the taqueria and taproom more of a brewery feel.





These bars are temporary closed:

Moosehead Saloon

This bar at 2020 Devine St. was recently sold. The new owners have applied for a liquor license and hope to reopen in the near future. It’s unclear if the name will stay the same.

Breakers Bar and Grill

Though Breakers Bar and Grill recently closed, the location has received a court order to be authorized to serve liquor again. It is located at 801 Harden St. and could soon open back up.

Breakers Live

In connection with the bar and grill bearing the same name, Breakers Live, located next door at 805 Harden St., recently closed, too. The venue, however, has also received a separate court order to allow the the sale of alcohol.





These bars are permanently closed:

The Roost

In 2018, The Roost, once at 800 Harden St., shuttered its doors after a judge denied its liquor license renewal.

Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern

The iconic bar located at, 2030 Devine Street, closed during the pandemic last year after being in business for 43 years.

Pavlov’s

The future of Pavlov’s is currently unclear. It recently closed and is now in the process of being sold. It will be closed until further notice. Pavlov’s is located at 2000 Greene St.

Cover 3

Cover 3 was among the group of bars the University of South Carolina pushed to close after reporting the popular late-night hangout promoted heavy drinking, which resulted in students being transported to the hospital.

The Horseshoe Bar

The Horseshoe Bar, once at 724 Harden St., was also one of the bars the University of South Carolina pushed to close, ultimately succeeding.

Thirsty Parrot

The same former owner of Moosehead Saloon once owned Thirsty Parrot prior to its closing.