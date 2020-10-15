Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 153,000

At least 153,729 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,387 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 700 new COVID-19 cases. That’s up from 629 the day before.

Seventeen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday was 11.1%, up from 10.2% the day before. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Wednesday, 792 patients in South Carolina hospitals had COVID-19, including 204 in intensive care and 91 on ventilators.

Free flu shots

Free flu shots are available throughout October in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Kershaw and Sumter counties.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is partnering with Prisma Health to provide the free flu shots, The State reports.

Some experts have said flu shots are especially important this fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

More information about times and locations for the shots is available here.

Beaufort extends mask mandate

Face coverings will be required in public places in the city of Beaufort through mid-December, The Island Packet reports.

The Beaufort City Council voted to extend the mandate through Dec. 11 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Beaufort County Council decided not to extend its mask rule in unincorporated areas. Following that decision, “Beaufort Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Baxley sent a letter encouraging officials with the city of Beaufort and towns of Bluffton and Port Royal to keep a mask requirement in place,” according to The Island Packet.

Panthers in ‘intensive protocol’ for coronavirus

After at least six Carolina Panthers made in-game contact with a player on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team is in the NFL’s “intensive protocol” for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Panthers players had contact with Marlon Davidson, a defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons. Davidson and others placed on reserve/COVID-19 have either tested positive for the virus or been in direct contact with an infected person.

After an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans, the NFL adopted new protocols, including “that anyone with ‘high risk’ close contact exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual must be isolated for at least five days, even if the person is negative and remains asymptomatic,” The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.

Panthers players are required to wear face shields or masks on practice fields.

“The team may have in-person meetings, but they cannot be in a room smaller than the full-team room in the facility,” the Observer reported. “The only other player activity allowed in the building this week is for rehab and medical reasons.”