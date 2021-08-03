SC COVID-19 cases down slightly but remain above 2,000

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in July at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. jbell@thesunnews.com

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina recorded 1,651 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 605 probable cases, according to data released by the State Department of Health and Environmental Control. This is down slightly from Saturday, but the numbers are still among the highest reported since February.

Two new confirmed deaths also were reported. The data collected Sunday was reported on Tuesday.

Out of 20,910 COVID tests conducted, 19.7% came back positive, up more than four percentage points from the percent positive recorded on Saturday. Percent positive refers to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to all COVID-19 tests conducted. This percentage indicates a very high risk of transmission, according to CDC indicators.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process used to determine the variant.

There have been more than 512,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic and more than 626,000 cases in all. DHEC provides updated COVID-19 data Monday through Friday at 1 p.m.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.