South Carolina records highest number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since February

DHEC headquarters in Columbia

South Carolina recorded 1,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 667 probable cases on Tuesday, according to data released by DHEC, the state’s health agency. This is the highest single-day case count since February 19, when there were 2,996 cases, according to WLTX. The data also reported four confirmed deaths and six probable deaths.

The report comes the same day as the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendation that all students and teachers wear face masks in schools this fall. The agency said while it cannot require masks be worn, it “strongly recommends” their use.

There have been more than 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. DHEC provides updated COVID-19 data Monday through Friday at 1 p.m.