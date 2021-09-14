Charleston revisits school mask mandate as COVID overwhelms hospitals. What comes next.

Charleston City Council members met on Sept. 14, 2021, where it considered whether to implement a city-wide mask mandate that would extend to schools, both public and private, as well as day cares. City of Charleston YouTube

With more than a thousand Charleston-area students already in quarantine for COVID-19, South Carolina’s largest city decided it’s time to require face masks inside public and private schools and day cares.

The 10-3 vote Tuesday night in Charleston came after a similar effort failed last month during a lengthy and raucous city council meeting. It also comes as the state finds itself in the middle of one of its worst surges of COVID-19, with one health care official calling masking “critical” to helping reduce the burden on local hospitals.

Tuesday, the council voted on a first reading, which means the proposed ordinance still needs another reading and a council vote for final approval.

The ordinance requires every person aged 2 and older to wear face masks inside any building in the city that is open to the public. That would include places like restaurants, retail shops, barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies or any “other buildings open to the public” in the city, the ordinance states.

The ordinance also explicitly says the requirement would apply to all public and private schools and day care facilities, language that had previously been a death knell for the effort when council considered a similar measure last month. Those who violate the ordinance could face fines.

As council members prepared to get an update on COVID-19 and consider the mask mandate, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg lamented that the city needed to address the impact of this deadly virus in the city again so soon.

“But we’re forced to,” Tecklenburg said. “We may have thought we were done with COVID, but it’s not done with us yet.”

Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi, president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said the hospital is experiencing “our third, and most dramatic surge, in COVID-19 patients.”

He said 85% to 90% of those patients in the hospital are unvaccinated.

“We’re stretched thin,” DeLisi said, noting the hospital has been forced to delay surgeries that require overnight stays unless they would negatively affect or harm a patient. Health-care workers, he said, are tired both physically and mentally.

“Until we get everyone vaccinated, we’ve got to mask,” DeLisi said. “We know it reduces the risk of transmission. It’s critical to help reduce the burden on our health care systems.”

Residents respond

During the Aug. 17 city council meeting, which was held in-person on Daniel Island, a 90-minute public comment period devolved into chaos as citizens screamed that they would not comply with a mandate or make their children wear a mask in schools.

However, on Tuesday night, only one person voiced opposition to the proposed mask requirement during the public comment period of the city council meeting that, this time, was held virtually.

Some council members expressed reservations about whether the ordinance should apply to schools and questioned if council might be overstepping.

Fines for violating the mask mandate increase with each violation. Offenders would pay up to $100 for the first violation, up to $200 for the second offense and a maximum of $500 for the third offense.

Charleston’s decision came 11 days after the mayor declared that all city workers — from part-time interns to full-time police officers — must get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22.

Charleston’s recent surge in coronavirus cases is as large a spike as any seen in the Palmetto State since the pandemic began.

Last week, more people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the virus than at any point since the first case was confired in South Carolina in March 2020.

The South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative, a nonprofit that represents the state’s four children’s hospitals, reported Tuesday that 37 children are hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Eight of the children are relying on a ventilator to help to help them breathe and 19 are in critical care, according to the collaborative.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.