Two men wanted in attack near off-campus student apartments near USC campus

An investigation is underway after a person was attacked near an off-campus student apartment complex early Sunday morning, the University of South Carolina Police Department said.

Law enforcement is searching for two men USC police said assaulted and robbed the person outside of the YOUnion apartments, which are marketed to college students.

Police reported the attack happened at about 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of South Assembly Street, which is at the intersection with Whaley Street, and near the USC campus.

No weapons were used. After the two men committed the assault, they stole a personal item and left the area, according to USC police.

Information on the person’s medical condition was not available.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was no word on what was stolen, or if the person previously knew the men accused in the attack.

USC police described one man as heavy-set, and said the other was approximately 5-foot-8 and had “orange tip dreads.”

The Columbia Police Department is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This has been a busy week for law enforcement incidents involving USC students.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

On Saturday, 19-year-old Samuel Laundon was reported missing, and a search continues.

On Oct. 4, the body of a Greenville man, who was in Columbia to attend a wedding, was found in the early morning near Five Points after he had been shot and killed. A 20-year-old Columbia native who’s a student at the University of South Carolina and another 20-year-old were charged with murder and armed robbery in that unrelated shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.