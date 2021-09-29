No conflict defending store owner sued in Murdaugh boat crash, SC lawmaker says

READ MORE 2019 Boat Crash Coverage The crash of a Murdaugh family boat in 2019 killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach and started a chain of events that would remain in the news two years later. Here are the stories from that crash. Expand All

An influential South Carolina lawmaker, state Rep. Murrell Smith, said Wednesday there is no conflict of interest in his representation of Greg Parker, owner of a chain of convenience stores who is being sued by the mother of Mallory Beach in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Smith, R-Sumter, is chairman of the joint legislative Judicial Merit Selection Commission, a panel of attorneys who vet judicial candidates for the bench.

Presiding over the case is 16th Circuit Court Judge Daniel Hall, whose six-year term will expire next year.

If Hall runs for reelection, he will have to go before the legislative panel commission.

Smith told reporters at the Lexington County courthouse Wednesday that he was retained by Parker because he’s an able lawyer — “not a potted plant,” he said — with a track record of being successful in representing defendants.

Court records show Smith became an attorney of record Tuesday afternoon, but said he’s been working several weeks to prepare the motion he argued Wednesday before Hall.

In his first appearance before Hall, Smith argued a motion to transfer the case in which Parker is involved to Beaufort County from its current location in Hampton County.

The plaintiffs in the case, who represent the estate of Mallory Beach, live in Hampton County as do two other defendants, Alex and Buster Murdaugh.

A year ago, the Island Packet reported mediation in the wrongful death lawsuit hit a wall, pushing the case to a trial.

The lawsuit — and criminal charges against the boat’s driver, Paul Murdaugh — resulted from the crash about 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2019. The boat, carrying six passengers, all ages 18 to 20, crashed into the RC Berkeley Bridge near Beaufort after a night of drinking.

When the boat hit the bridge, Beach was ejected, and her body was found a week later in a marshy area about 5 miles away.

The civil lawsuit, filed just more than a month after the crash by Mallory Beach’s mother, Renee Beach, contends that the responsibility for her daughter’s death rests with Parkers 55; Murdaugh’s father and owner of the boat, Alex Murdaugh; and brother Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr.

Island Packet report Lana Ferguson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.