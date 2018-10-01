Lexington One schools announce makeup days for time lost to Hurricane Florence

Lexington District One schools announced most of the dates that students will be required to makeup days lost because of Hurricane Florence.

Because of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s order, Lexington One students, and those from many of the other school districts across the state, missed four days of school — from Sept. 11-14.

On Monday, the district which includes some of the largest high schools in the Midlands, announced three of the makeup days. They are all in the 2019 calendar year, and are Feb. 18, March 15 and April 22, according to a letter sent to parents from Dr. Greg Little, superintendent of Lexington One.

There is no word on when the fourth day will be made up. Little said that will be decided by the school board at a future meeting, and it could be resolved by adding an extra day of school on June 6.

It is also possible that the school board could vote to waive the fourth missed day, which is what Richland School District 1’s school board decided when it announced its makeup days from time lost to the deadly storm.

Part of the announcement included news that Lexington One will change its academic calendar and move some testing and high school final exams after Winter Break in January.

“This will allow us to restore instructional time lost in first semester due to Hurricane Florence and more closely balance the two semesters,” Little said in the letter.

Here is a link to the new calendar with changes marked in red.



