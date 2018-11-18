Which new faces debuted for the Gamecocks on Saturday?

South Carolina’s football staff was proud of the way it got to empty the bench in the season opener against Coastal Carolina.
That didn’t hold a candle to the way they got guys in during Saturday’s win against Chattanooga.
A slew of freshmen played, as did an army of backups. The NCAA’s new four-game redshirt rule allows for players to avoid the choice of getting a little work and losing a year of eligibility, and USC took full advantage.
“I was happy they played,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “I think it’s awesome for them to be able to play. I think that’s where you really improve as far as gameday is having the opportunity to step out there.”
Freshemen who made debuts
Quarterback Dakereon Joyner – The former Mr. Football had 24 rushing yards and threw a pair of passes
Running back Deshaun Fenwick – Ran for 112 yards and a touchdown
Safety Jonathan Gipson – Made two tackles and broke up a pass
Center Hank Manos
Walk-on wide receiver Joe Thomas
Players making season or career debuts
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jay Urich – Had a 14-yard run and completed a pass in his first college action
Senior walk-on safety Jason Senn – The lifelong Gamecocks fan played nearly the whole game
Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Griffin Gentry – Career debut
Safety Jaylan Foster – The former Big South Conference Freshman of the Year played his first game at USC and had a tackle
Redshirt freshman long snapper Matthew Smith
Little-used reserves who got work
Freshman linebacker Ernest Jones – Had not played since the season opener, but led USC with five tackles and got his first career forced fumble
Redshirt freshman tight end Will Register – Caught his first career pass for nine years
Tight end Evan Hinson – Usually a special teamer, got work on offense and got his first career catch
Walk-on freshman running back Slade Carroll
Walk-on linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle – A longtime special teamer who took a snap as goal line fullback
Kicker Alex Woznick – Had the kickoff job for a few games before losing it. Hit one extra points
Defensive tackle Josh Belk – Returned from an ankle injury and had two tackles
Freshman linebacker Rosendo Louis – Played in his fifth game and will thus not redshirt
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Javion Duncan – Played his third game this season
Other young players who impressed
Cornerback Israel Mukuamu – Muschamp singled him out for praise after he got his first career interception
