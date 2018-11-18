Three things we learned from the Gamecocks 49-9 victory over Chattanooga

Here are three things we learned from the game against Chattanooga on November 17.
Which new faces debuted for the Gamecocks on Saturday?

By Ben Breiner

November 18, 2018

South Carolina’s football staff was proud of the way it got to empty the bench in the season opener against Coastal Carolina.

That didn’t hold a candle to the way they got guys in during Saturday’s win against Chattanooga.

A slew of freshmen played, as did an army of backups. The NCAA’s new four-game redshirt rule allows for players to avoid the choice of getting a little work and losing a year of eligibility, and USC took full advantage.

“I was happy they played,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “I think it’s awesome for them to be able to play. I think that’s where you really improve as far as gameday is having the opportunity to step out there.”

Freshemen who made debuts

Quarterback Dakereon Joyner – The former Mr. Football had 24 rushing yards and threw a pair of passes

Running back Deshaun Fenwick – Ran for 112 yards and a touchdown

Safety Jonathan Gipson – Made two tackles and broke up a pass

Center Hank Manos

Walk-on wide receiver Joe Thomas

Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp reflects on his second string quarterbacks, Jake Bentley, and upcoming rivalry week after the 49-9 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday, November 17.

Players making season or career debuts

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jay Urich – Had a 14-yard run and completed a pass in his first college action

Senior walk-on safety Jason Senn – The lifelong Gamecocks fan played nearly the whole game

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Griffin Gentry – Career debut

Safety Jaylan Foster – The former Big South Conference Freshman of the Year played his first game at USC and had a tackle

Redshirt freshman long snapper Matthew Smith

Gamecock Jason Senn reflects on playing his first game on senior night after the 49-9 victory over Chattanooga November 17.

Little-used reserves who got work

Freshman linebacker Ernest Jones – Had not played since the season opener, but led USC with five tackles and got his first career forced fumble

Redshirt freshman tight end Will Register – Caught his first career pass for nine years

Tight end Evan Hinson – Usually a special teamer, got work on offense and got his first career catch

Walk-on freshman running back Slade Carroll

Walk-on linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle – A longtime special teamer who took a snap as goal line fullback

Kicker Alex Woznick – Had the kickoff job for a few games before losing it. Hit one extra points

Defensive tackle Josh Belk – Returned from an ankle injury and had two tackles

Freshman linebacker Rosendo Louis – Played in his fifth game and will thus not redshirt

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Javion Duncan – Played his third game this season

Other young players who impressed

Cornerback Israel Mukuamu – Muschamp singled him out for praise after he got his first career interception

