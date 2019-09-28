USC Gamecocks Football
Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Kentucky game details, TV info, depth chart
How South Carolina players are approaching Kentucky, breaking losing streak
South Carolina is coming off a disheartening loss to the Missouri Tigers. Now comes a home game against Kentucky that carries a lot of weight. What you need to know:
What time do the Gamecocks play?
Who: Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at South Carolina (1-3, 0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250), Columbia, S.C.
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 136/XM 190
Stream: WatchESPN
Line: South Carolina by 3
Gamecock Walk: Approx. 5:15 pm through Gamecock Park
Series history: South Carolina leads the all-time series 17-12-1. The Wildcats have a five-game winning streak after losing 13 of 14.
Weather: Partly cloudy. Temperature around 85 at kickoff, 78 at the end of the game. Chance of precipitation is 2% throughout.
What’s at stake
South Carolina has lost a pair of potentially winnable games against Missouri and UNC and can ill-afford to drop another one. Even with a win here, the Gamecocks need an upset later on in the schedule to get to a bowl. Without a win, that bowl dream is done barring two surprise wins.
There’s the little matter of the five-game UK winning streak, a black mark South Carolina would like to remove. The players said it’s just another game, but that history has some weight when it comes to fan sentiment.
Kentucky is in a bit of a reset season after double-digit wins last year, but after two SEC losses, the Wildcats could use this one. Their schedule sets up well for a seven-win season, and this could put them on the path to eight.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
UK
Points/Game
32.2
27.5
Opp. Points/Game
28.8
24.5
Yds. Rushing/Game
193.0
177.3
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
145
152.3
Yds. Pass/Game
250.8
241.8
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
290.5
245.8
Avg. Yds./Game
443.8
419.0
Opp. Total Yds/Game
440.3
398.0
South Carolina players to watch
1. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski had a rough outing in his first road start and now has a little more on him. News broke Thursday that backup QB Dakereon Joyner will be held out of Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons. This season, Hilinski has thrown for 772 yards, five score and three interceptions.
2. Wide receiver Shi Smith has been good in spots this season but has yet to have that big statistical day. The Wildcats have been an average passing defense against some not-great passing offenses. Smith has 190 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches this year.
3. Sophomore safety R.J. Roderick will be called upon a little more now that Jamyest Williams has decided to transfer. He also could be needed because he’s probably South Carolina’s most sturdy defensive back and the Wildcats rely on a downhill running game. For the season, Roderick has 23 tackles, third on the team, one sack and one interception.
Kentucky players to watch
1. Kash Daniel is as polarizing as SEC players come in 2019. The Kentucky linebacker was held out of the starting lineup Saturday at Mississippi State for his alleged twist of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask’s ankle the previous week. Daniel was ejected for targeting during last season’s South Carolina game.
2. After an injury to Terry Wilson, Kentucky has turned to Sawyer Smith at quarterback. The Troy transfer is 0-2 as a starter with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
3. Like he was for a lot of SEC defenses, Benny Snell was a thorn in South Carolina’s side. But Snell’s no longer in UK’s backfield, leaving the spotlight for Asim Rose. The junior running back is coming off a nine-carry, 105-yard showing in the Mississippi State loss.
South Carolina projected depth chart
Offense
QB: Ryan Hilinski (Jay Urich)
RB: Rico Dowdle -- OR -- Tavien Feaster (Mon Denson)
WR: Josh Vann
WR: Bryan Edwards (OrTre Smith)
WR: Shi Smith (Xavier Legette)
TE: Kyle Markway (KeShawn Toney)
TE: Nick Muse (Chandler Farrell)
LT: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jakai Moore)
LG: Jordan Rhodes
C: Donell Stanley (Hank Manos)
RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Eric Douglas)
RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jaylen Nichols)
Defense
DE: Kingsley Enagbare (Aaron Sterling)
DT: Javon Kinlaw (Zacch Pickens)
DT: Kobe Smith (Rick Sandidge)
Buck: DJ Wonnum (Daniel Fennell)
SLB: Sherrod Greene (Jahmar Brown)
MLB: Ernest Jones (Rosendo Louis Jr.)
WLB: T.J. Brunson (Damani Staley)
CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)
S: JT Ibe (Jammie Robinson)
S: RJ Roderick
CB: Israel Mukuamu (AJ Turner)
N: Jammie Robinson (RJ Roderick)
Special Teams
PK: Parker White (Will Tommie)
KO: Will Tommie (Joseph Charlton)
P: Joseph Charlton (Michael Almond)
DS: Matt Oliveira (Matthew Bailey)
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Bryan Edwards (Shi Smith)
KR: AJ Turner, Shi Smith
Andrew Ramspcher contributed to this report
