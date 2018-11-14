See which Midlands athletes signed during the early fall period

A list of Midlands athletes that will sign during the early signing period which began Wednesday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated throughout the day and until the signing period ends Nov. 21.
Baseball
Isaiah Canty (Irmo HS/Presbyterian)
Josh Cowan (Blythewood HS/USC Lancaster)
Payton Dawkins (Batesburg-Leesville/Newberry)
Tanner Garrison (Cardinal Newman HS/Coastal Carolina)
John Lanier (Blythewood HS/The Citadel)
Dalton Mims (Airport HS/Winthrop)
Caleb Speedy (AC Flora HS/The Citadel)
Aaron White (Irmo HS/Winthrop)
Dylan Williamson (Pelion HS/The Citadel)
Basketball
Taylor Britt (Spring Valley HS/Air Force)
Chico Carter Jr. (Cardinal Newman HS/Murray State)
Destiny Coleman (Spring Valley HS/Wingate)
Unique Drake (Westwood HS/St. John’s)
Tre Jackson (Blythewood HS/Iowa State)
Russell Jones (Westwood HS/Winthrop)
Taylor Lewis (Spring Valley HS/Middle Tennessee)
Maliyah Lockett (Westwood HS/UNC Asheville)
Essence Marshall (Westwood HS/Anderson University)
Joseph McKenny (Ridge View HS/Southern Wesleyan)
Danae McNeal (Swansea HS/Clemson
Grace Webb (White Knoll HS/William Peace)
Ashley Williamson (Spring Valley HS/William & Mary)
Malcolm Wilson (Ridge View HS/Georgetown)
Cross Country
Miranda Kirkley (Dutch Fork HS/Newberry)
Golf
Marley Barefoot (River Bluff HS/Lander)
Jensen Castle (Gray Collegiate HS/Kentucky)
Jordan Guyton (Dreher HS/Newberry)
Dillon Hite (Lexington HS/Charleston Southern)
Dillon Humes (White Knoll HS/Erskine)
Bronson Myers (Hammond HS/Elon)
Equestrian
Claire Pound (Hammond HS/South Carolina)
Lacrosse
Jackson Brady (Lexington HS/Newberry)
Tanner Lewis (Lexington HS/Newberry)
Ryan Zumba (Lexington HS/Lander)
Kyle Zumba (Lexington HS/Lander)
Soccer
Ashlyn Simon (White Knoll HS/Lander)
Softball
Hannah Goodwin (White Knoll HS/Clemson)
Lea Kindrick (White Knoll HS/Brevard)
Hannah Kumiyama (Lexington HS/South Carolina)
Andrea Lyon (White Knoll HS/Gardner-Webb)
Katelyn Lisznyai (Spring Valley HS/Columbia College)
Kayla Oswell (River Bluff HS/Coker)
Deanna Page (River Bluff HS/Western Carolina)
Savanna Rosson (Gilbert HS/Francis Marion)
Libby Williams (White Knoll HS/Belmont Abbey)
Savannah Workman (White Knoll HS/Columbia College)
Briannah Workman (White Knoll HS/Columbia College)
Swimming
Emerson Edwards (AC Flora HS/BYU)
Track & Field
Gatlin Lawson (Lugoff-Elgin HS/South Carolina)
Volleyball
Caroline Pender (River Bluff HS/College of Charleston)
Maggie Salley (Lexington HS/High Point)
Katie Ullsperger (River Bluff HS/Newberry)
Wrestling
Gaven Baker (Gilbert HS/Coker)
