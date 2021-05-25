Two Columbia high schools make coaching hires for football teams

The CA Johnson Hornets take the field Oct. 18 for their game against Eau Claire at Bolden Stadium. The Hornets are having one of their best seasons in recent history thanks in part to having more students come out to play football. dmclemore@thestate.com

Two Columbia city schools announced new coaches to lead their football programs Tuesday night.

Fairfield County assistant coach Scotty Dean will be the new coach at C.A. Johnson, and West Ashley assistant coach Shaquille Hilton is going to be Eau Claire’s new coach.

Dean replaces Walt Wilson, who left to become the coach at Richland Northeast in February. He has been on Demetrius Davis’ staff at Fairfield Central and was the team’s defensive coordinator this year in addition to his duties as FC baseball coach.

Dean is inheriting a CAJ program with several returning players and coming off a 4-3 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the school’s first winning season since 2009.

Hilton replaces Michael Kelly, who stepped down this offseason, and returns back to the Midlands where he was a standout at Columbia High School and a former assistant coach at Eau Claire from 2018-19.

Hilton has been at West Ashley as the linebackers coach and head wrestling coach since 2019.

Hilton was a three-time all-region selection at Columbia High and went to play at Coastal Carolina.

Midlands football coaching openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — Stephen Cagle

CA Johnson — Walt Wilson — Scotty Dean

Eau Claire — Michael Kelly — Shaquille Hilton

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

Keenan — Sean Gilley — Ray McCleod

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — Walt Wilson

Ridge View — Perry Parks — Derek Howard

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham