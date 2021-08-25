‘Total team player’: SC football community remembers Dutch Fork’s Jack Alkhatib

A memorial has been set up on Dutch Fork’s football field honor Silver Foxes’ offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib, who died Tuesday after collapsing at practice. Dutch Fork Football Photo

Jack Alkhatib epitomized what Dutch Fork football was all about, according to teammates and coaches.

The Silver Foxes have had their share of stars in the program over the past decade as part of six state championship victories. But most players were like the hard-working Alkhatib, who was part of the program since his freshman year.

The 17-year-old wasn’t a star when he stepped foot on Foxes Field as a freshman, but he worked his way into the starting lineup by his junior and senior seasons. He was one of the most popular players on the team.

Alkhatib died Tuesday after collapsing at a rare night practice that was held later in the day to avoid afternoon heat.

On Wednesday, those who knew Alkhatib reflected on the impact he made on and off the field. Tributes and messages of support poured in all over social media from around the state.

“One of the kids you would always want in your program. Extremely hard worker, wasn’t always the most talented, but he came to work every day,” said former Dutch Fork offensive line coach Marlin Taylor, who is now the head coach at Lower Richland. “He never complained and did what it took to get better. ... He was a program kid — what Dutch Fork was all about, willing to do whatever. Total team player.”

Kelly Hewins Alkhatib, Jack’s mother, shared a tribute to her son Wednesday on Twitter. The social media post had a picture of Jack when he was young and another photo playing last season for the Silver Foxes.

“My heart is devastated. I am numb yet ache everywhere. I love the boys of DF Football. Let Jack’s light shine through you all. He’s our angel now. My love to all you boys, now and forever,” Hewins Alkhatib wrote.

‘A bright light’ to everyone around him

Alkhatib started seeing the benefits of his hard work and picked up his first college offer from Presbyterian last month. He was named one of the Midlands’ Top 10 lineman to watch this season by The State newspaper.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Alkhatib also had a 3.8 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.

As Taylor recalls, he wasn’t sure what kind of role Alkhatib, who played both guard and tackle, would have on the football team when he arrived on campus as a freshman. But Alkhatib worked at his craft, getting stronger and learning what it took to be an offensive lineman.

Alkhatib called Taylor on many occasions to work with him on weekends to get better, even after Taylor left Dutch Fork in 2020. Alkhatib wouldn’t show up alone either, Taylor said. He would pick up some of his teammates so they could come to those weekend workouts.

“When I first got Jack, I wasn’t sure if he would get to play. We had kids in front of him. But Jack kept his nose to the grindstone and worked his tail off every day,” Taylor said. “He was a Dutch Fork football player and everything that (head) coach Tom Knotts preaches to his players. Didn’t have to worry about him being there or being committed to the program.

“He was always smiling and laughing, just a bright light. When everyone else was being negative, he would rally guys around and make sure they are doing things the right way.”

One of those players Alkhatib had an impact on was Conner Engel, the starting center on last year’s state championship team.

Engel recalled being in a “dark place” when it looked like there might not be a season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would have hurt his chances to play college football. It was Alkhatib who reached out to Engel and encouraged him to come work out with him.

The friendship continued to grow and Alkhatib helped Engel with his recruitment, posting videos of his teammate on his social media platforms. Engel signed to play for Central Methodist, an NAIA school in Missouri.

“Jack got me back out there, feeling good and optimistic about the season and going to get another championship ring,” Engel told The State. “Those are the moments I hold dear to me. He was just an all-around great person, a great teammate, the kind of person who can make you laugh all the time. Jack found so much enjoyment with guys in the locker room and being with his teammates.”

What’s next

It was not known if Alkhatib had any pre-existing health concerns or issues. The team moved its 4 p.m. practice start time to 7 p.m. Tuesday because of high temperatures that were in the 90s in the afternoon.

It was 94 degrees (the high temperature for the day) with 49% humidity around 4 p.m. in Irmo, according to Weather Underground. It was 84 and 82 closer to 7 and 8 p.m. with 67% and 76% humidity, respectively.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department told The State on Wednesday that they are not currently investigating the death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Alkhatib’s death, spokesman Tommy Crosby told The State. Crosby said SLED will investigate all child fatalities, in accordance with South Carolina law.

“Upon receipt of a report of a child death, SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on the child fatality,” Crosby said.

South Carolina law states the coroner or medical examiner, must notify the Department of Child Fatalities when a child dies as a result of violence; in any suspicious or unusual manner; or when the death is unexpected and unexplained including, but not limited to, possible sudden infant death syndrome.

Alkhatib’s death was the second involving a current or former Dutch Fork player in the last month. Former receiver Gage Zirke, a member of the 2018 state championship team, was shot and killed in Akron, Ohio, on July 25.

Dutch Fork players and coaches were expected to have a team meeting Wednesday afternoon. The Silver Foxes didn’t practice Wednesday. Friday’s matchup against Gaffney was canceled out of respect for Alkhatib’ and the Dutch Fork community.

A spokeperson for the Lexington-Richland 5 school district told The State that Interim Superintendent Akil Ross planned to meet with the football team Wednesday as well.

”We’re trying to respect the family and put the students needs first. That includes providing counseling,” LR5 spokeswoman Laura McElveen told The State.

The school had extra counselors available to talk with students Wednesday. Dutch Fork set up a memorial on Foxes Field with Alkhatib’s No. 60 jersey, a Dutch Fork hat and flowers.

University of South Carolina football coaches, including head coach Shane Beamer, joined with players, coaches and programs from around the state in using social media to offer condolences over the loss of Alkhatib.

The official Dutch Fork football page on Twitter shared this message: “The pain we all feel is immeasurable. Please keep our team, our Dutch Fork family, and especially the family of our @AlkhatibJack lifted in prayers. There is a tribute memorial on our football field. Psalm 34:18 We love you Jack #FoxForever”

— The State’s Noah Feit contributed to this story