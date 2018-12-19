See who Midlands football players signed with during the early signing period

A.C. Flora
Quincy Riley (Middle Tennessee) – Co-leader in Midlands in interceptions with five. Had 13 total touchdowns including six on special teams. Ranked as No. 29 prospect in state by 247Sports
Blythewood
Quinton Patten (UNC Charlotte) – Rushed for 185 yards and threw for 57 in just three games as season cut short because of ACL injury. Will play receiver in college.
Nic Rogers (The Citadel) – Had 45 tackles and eight sacks
Dutch Fork
Bryson Cannon (Eastern Michigan. Played last two years at Independence CC) – 11th ranked JUCO tight end by 247Sports. Had 15 catches for 106 yards and a TD this year.
Bailey Malovic (East Carolina. Played last two years at Highland CC) – 16th-ranked JUCO offensive lineman by 247Sports
Gray Collegiate
Dallaz Corbitt (Central Florida) – Led Gray Collegiate in sacks with eight. Shrine Bowl selection and No. 21st prospect in state by 247Sports
Irmo
Kendrell Flowers (Wake Forest) – Rushed for 777 yards and nine touchdowns. Metro Bowl selection and No. 9 ranked player in state by 247Sports.
Spring Valley
Jalen Geiger (Kentucky) – Had three interceptions and was Shrine Bowl selection. 17th ranked player in state by 247Sports.
Alex Herrera (South Carolina/Walk-on) – Averaged 41.3 yards a punt, was 10-of-13 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points
Malik Wesley (UNLV) – Las Vegas native caught 12 passes for 240 yards and three TDs in SV’s triple option offense. No. 68th ranked player in state by 247Sports.
Anthony Wilson (Georgia Southern) – Shrine Bowl selection had 68 tackles, six for loss, two interceptions and rushed for eight TDs. Originally committed to Wofford.
Swansea
Greg Williams (Clemson) – Had 78 tackles and three interceptions. Shrine Bowl selection and 11th-ranked prospect in state by 247Sports.
Westwood
Amare Barno (Virginia Tech. Played at Butler CC last two years) – Had 66 tackles, 4 ½ sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
Cam Smith (South Carolina) – Defensive back back is No. 2 prospect in South Carolina according to 247Sports. Had 56 tackles and forced two fumbles this season. Selected to play in Shrine Bowl and All-American Bowl.
