High School Football

See who Midlands football players signed with during the early signing period

By Lou Bezjak

December 19, 2018 09:03 AM

Cam Smith commits to Gamecocks

Westwood High defensive back commits to the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks.
By
Up Next
Westwood High defensive back commits to the hometown South Carolina Gamecocks.
By

A.C. Flora

Quincy Riley (Middle Tennessee) – Co-leader in Midlands in interceptions with five. Had 13 total touchdowns including six on special teams. Ranked as No. 29 prospect in state by 247Sports

Blythewood

Quinton Patten (UNC Charlotte) Rushed for 185 yards and threw for 57 in just three games as season cut short because of ACL injury. Will play receiver in college.

Nic Rogers (The Citadel) – Had 45 tackles and eight sacks

Dutch Fork

Bryson Cannon (Eastern Michigan. Played last two years at Independence CC) – 11th ranked JUCO tight end by 247Sports. Had 15 catches for 106 yards and a TD this year.

Bailey Malovic (East Carolina. Played last two years at Highland CC) – 16th-ranked JUCO offensive lineman by 247Sports

Gray Collegiate

Dallaz Corbitt (Central Florida) – Led Gray Collegiate in sacks with eight. Shrine Bowl selection and No. 21st prospect in state by 247Sports

Irmo

Kendrell Flowers (Wake Forest) – Rushed for 777 yards and nine touchdowns. Metro Bowl selection and No. 9 ranked player in state by 247Sports.

Spring Valley

Jalen Geiger (Kentucky) – Had three interceptions and was Shrine Bowl selection. 17th ranked player in state by 247Sports.

Alex Herrera (South Carolina/Walk-on) – Averaged 41.3 yards a punt, was 10-of-13 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points

Malik Wesley (UNLV) – Las Vegas native caught 12 passes for 240 yards and three TDs in SV’s triple option offense. No. 68th ranked player in state by 247Sports.

Anthony Wilson (Georgia Southern) – Shrine Bowl selection had 68 tackles, six for loss, two interceptions and rushed for eight TDs. Originally committed to Wofford.

Swansea

Greg Williams (Clemson) – Had 78 tackles and three interceptions. Shrine Bowl selection and 11th-ranked prospect in state by 247Sports.

Westwood

Amare Barno (Virginia Tech. Played at Butler CC last two years) – Had 66 tackles, 4 ½ sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Cam Smith (South Carolina) – Defensive back back is No. 2 prospect in South Carolina according to 247Sports. Had 56 tackles and forced two fumbles this season. Selected to play in Shrine Bowl and All-American Bowl.

  Comments  