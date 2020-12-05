Daniel dashes Camden’s dream of 2020 SC football championship

Camden pulled out all the stops in its return to a state championship game for the first time since 2002.

The Bulldogs rented charter buses to make the 25-mile trip over to Spring Valley’s Harry Parone Stadium for the Class 3A state title tilt with Daniel. They brought The Bell, the staple at Zemp Stadium that rings after every touchdown, and their own speaker and music for pregame warmups.

In the end, it wasn’t enough.

In a battle of two of the highest-scoring teams in the South Carolina, Daniel got six touchdowns and 472 yards passing from quarterback Trent Pearman as the Lions rolled to a 52-31 victory.

Head coach Brian Rimpf was still proud of what the Bulldogs were able to accomplish.

“We have a great senior class, and they did a lot of great things,” Rimpf said. “They put this program to where we want to have it. The guys coming back next year will have a lot to build off.”

Daniel won its first state title since 1998. Lions coach Jeff Fruster was a standout on that team, and he finally got them back to this point after taking over in 2016.

“It means more than words can describe,” Fruster said. “I’m just glad I was able to have a chance to do so. To be able to take my alma mater back to a place I was fond of being in as a player means a lot to me.”

Daniel (10-0) only trailed once but responded when Camden (8-1) grabbed its only lead of the game early in the third quarter.

Pearman threw a pair of 52-yard touchdowns on the Lions’ first two series and had almost 200 yards by the end of the first quarter that saw the Lions hold a 21-7 advantage.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

He first connected on a 52-yard strike to a wide-open Jackson Crosby just 50 seconds into the game. Pearman, the son of Clemson assistant head and tight end coach Danny Pearman, eluded a couple of defenders in backfield before connecting with Crosby.

After a Camden punt, the Lions went 83 yards in two plays, with the final play covering 52 yards to Eli Merck in which Camden missed an interception opportunity.

Willis Lane, a finalist for South Carolina’s Mr. Football honor, finally got the Bulldogs on the board with a 68-yard sprint up the middle.

But Pearman responded with his third TD of the quarter, this one a 9-yarder to Crosby. Camden pulled within seven after a 14-yard touchdown run my Leroy Bracey, but Daniel got some cushion just before the half.

After a long punt return got the ball to the Bulldogs 5-yard line, Wise Segars — the QB at A.C. Flora last season — snuck in on a 1-yard plunge and a 27-14 Daniel lead at the half.

Camden wasn’t going away quietly. The Bulldogs scored on their opening two possessions of the third quarter to take the team’s first and only lead of the night. Bracey scored on two receptions from Jaffari Pearson to make it 28-27, but the game was nearly all Lions after that.

Pearman threw three more touchdowns and Shane Forrester added a 22-yard field goal as the Camden offense stalled.

HOW THEY SCORED

1st Quarter

D – Jackson Crosby 52 pass from Trent Pearman (Shane Forrester kick) 11:10

D – Eli Merck 52 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick) 7:30

C – Willis Lane 68 run (Van Blank kick) 7:12

D – Crosby 9 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick) 1:40

2nd Quarter

C – Leroy Bracey 14 run (Donovan Edwards kick) 8:49

D – Wise Segars 1 run (pass failed) 1:50

3rd Quarter

C – Bracey 41 run (Donovan Edwards kick) 10:08

C – Bracey 18 pass from Jaffari Pearson (Edwards kick) 7:09

D – Josiah Benson 16 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick) 2:39

D – Forrester 22 FG 0:05

4th Quarter

C – Edwards 29 FG 8:53

D – Merck 63 pass from Pearson (Benson pass from Pearman) 8:08

D – Crosby 18 pass from Pearman (Forrester kick) 5:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: D – Wise Segars 12-82, Jordan Grayden 6-54, Jackson Crosby 1-4, Trent Pearman 11-(-4), Team 3-(3). C – Willis Lane 12-128, Leroy Bracey 12-126, Jaffari Pearson 10-60, Joseph Byrnes 1-1.

Passing: D – Pearman 29-33-0, 472 yards, Crosby 1-1-0, 5 yards. C – Pearson 10-20-2, 162 yards.

Receiving: D – Eli Merck 7-183, Crosby 8-128, Javares Hamilton 4-62, Josiah Benson 8-72, Grayden 3-31. C – Anthony Lyles 4-46, Tyler Geter 1-55, Lane 1-28, Bracey 3-31, Joseph Morris 1-2.