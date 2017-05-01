Mel Gibson visits SC museum for screenplay

5:48 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 loss to Kentucky Pause

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

2:17 Trains in Columbia making too much noise?

1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training

1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

1:32 Defense gives RJ Roderick another way to show off his athleticism

2:05 Fans buzz on South Carolina baseball team's slump

1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting